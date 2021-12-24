Beverly husband and wife farmers go to court in effort to keep their roosters

I oppose any mandates having to do with a requirement on a person’s body in Westfield or anywhere, ever. Our children are being physically and psychologically harmed from being required to wear masks for almost two years now. Even though some are used to it, that doesn’t make it OK or right. Constant and long-term mask-wearing will never be normal or healthy. I will say this over and over again, because it is an important and necessary reminder. Our children are being abused, and for what? Funding from state or federal government that won’t be given unless the mandate is carried out and enforced? In essence, our children are being sold out! Isn’t it our job to protect children, not exploit or harm them?

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO