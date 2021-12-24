ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Beverly husband and wife farmers go to court in effort to keep their roosters

By The Associated Press
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Massachusetts husband and wife who operate a small farm in Beverly have gone to court in an effort to keep their roosters. Brian and Anita Deeley in their complaint filed in Essex Superior Court this week said the city Board of...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Westfield mask mandate is unconstitutional tyranny (Letters)

I oppose any mandates having to do with a requirement on a person’s body in Westfield or anywhere, ever. Our children are being physically and psychologically harmed from being required to wear masks for almost two years now. Even though some are used to it, that doesn’t make it OK or right. Constant and long-term mask-wearing will never be normal or healthy. I will say this over and over again, because it is an important and necessary reminder. Our children are being abused, and for what? Funding from state or federal government that won’t be given unless the mandate is carried out and enforced? In essence, our children are being sold out! Isn’t it our job to protect children, not exploit or harm them?
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke distributing COVID-19 home tests, kits going fast

HOLYOKE — The city of Holyoke secured over 25,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits from the state. All Holyoke Public School students got kits, and several organizations are making them available to residents. The iHealth Labs OTC Rapid Antigen Test kits are going fast at some Holyoke locations. Jesus...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Beverly, MA
Business
Beverly, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Beverly, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

‘For the love of all that’s holy, get vaccinated,’ Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone begs after city reaches sober COVID milestone

As Somerville recorded its 100th coronavirus-related death, a distressed Mayor Joe Curtatone released a gripping video message on Christmas Eve day begging residents to remain vigilant this holiday season amid the crush of omicron infections. Everyone ages 16 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield law enforcement team up to provide 200 meals to families in need of Christmas dinner

Springfield teamed up on Wednesday to provide 200 Christmas meals to families in need. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno joined Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Retired Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi in their tradition of helping feed community members during the holidays. “As this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roosters#Small Farm#Animals#Revoke#Essex Superior Court#The City Board Of Health#The Salem News#The Board Of Health
MassLive.com

New COVID cases climb to 8,576 students, 1,544 staff members in Massachusetts public schools over last week

Massachusetts education officials have reported new cases of COVID-19 detected among 8,576 public school students and 1,544 staff members from Dec. 16 to 22. With about 920,000 students enrolled and roughly 140,000 staff members working in public school buildings, the rate of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 0.93% among students and 1.10% among staffers, according to a report from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Pro-vaccine arguments don’t apply to COVID jabs (Letter)

Is this latest mask mandate primarily about “the science” of masks and stopping the spread of COVID-19? I don’t believe it is. I’m convinced it’s about increasing the vaccination rate in Westfield. The Board of Health is not pleased with our 56% vaccination rate, and they’re doing all they can to change that. Here is my evidence for this assertion.
WESTFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

John Velis: Get the vax, celebrate the holiday, support refugees (Viewpoint)

I hope you all are getting into the holiday spirit! I am looking forward to spending Christmas tomorrow with my family, and wish you all a happy and healthy holiday as well. As we head deeper into the winter months, it is clear that COVID-19 is not going away, as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout Massachusetts and our country. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have proven to be extremely effective at preventing serious disease. I encourage you to get vaccinated, if you have not done so already. Testing is also critically important if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19. I know that many are facing challenges in finding tests and I will continue to push for increased testing resources from the state. You can find vaccine locations at vaxfinder.mass.gov and testing sites at mass.gov/covid-19-testing.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
67K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy