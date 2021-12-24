The Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Hollywood laid an egg in 2020, but a happier ending may be written in 2021. To halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, moviegoers avoided large venues like movie theaters and some film houses closed their doors. As Variety reports, domestic box office revenues totaled $2.2 billion in 2020, a 40-year low and an 80% year-over-year flop from 2019.

Although the year-end receipts for 2021 have yet to be tallied, film studios can expect a bump up in revenues. According to Box Office Mojo, the domestic movie market rang up total gross revenues of nearly $4 billion as of late December 2021.

With the COVID crisis still raging, it’s hard to predict how the box office will fare next year if theaters are forced once again to shutter and people decide to stay home and stream movies. Yet if the December release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is any indication, 2022 could be a boffo year at the box office. The Marvel Universe film raked in $600 million globally over its debut weekend, the third highest cash total for an opening weekend ever, Deadline reports.

The most anticipated movies in 2022 could catch crowds of moviegoers like the latest Spider-Man installment considering many are sequels to previous smash hits. Hollywood loves sequels because they have a built-in audience of fans.

For followers of fictional legal eagle Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon reprises her role as the smart blonde attorney in “Legally Blonde 3”. The plot hasn’t been revealed, but many of the original cast are returning. Let’s hope none of the sequels end up as one of the 25 worst sequels of all time .

Another Marvel Comics mainstay, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” continues the Black Panther saga. The role of T’Challa was not recast after the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the Black Panther in the original film. Here is the every Marvel, ranked from worst to best.

Adult action fare and fantasy sci-fi themes dominate the upcoming films. James Cameron directs “Avatar 2,” the second in his “Avatar” franchise. After much delays, the sequel to the 2009 science fiction epic is scheduled to hit movie screens in late 2022. And those pesky dinosaurs will return in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the third installment in the Jurassic series starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

And Batman once again heeds the bat signal to save Gotham. In “The Batman,” the superhero (played by Robert Pattinson) battles the Riddler, who has gone a murderous rampage through the city.

It’s not all adult action fare, however. The kids can have their day with “Sesame Street.” If you’re looking for something completely different, give a look to “Under the Boardwalk,” an animated musical adventure about hermit crabs at the Jersey Shore. With so much to choose from, maybe Hollywood will have a Hollywood ending in 2022.

To identify the most anticipated movies of 2022, 24/7 Wall St. used data on anticipated movies from The Numbers, a movie database of budgets, box office figures, and other information. Data on actors and directors came from IMDb.

21. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Part One

> Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae

> Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

20. Legally Blonde 3

> Starring: Jennifer Coolidge, Reese Witherspoon, Alanna Ubach, Jessica Cauffiel

> Director: Jamie Suk

19. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

> Starring: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

> Director: Jeff Fowler

18. Under the Boardwalk

> Starring: Steve Schirripa

> Director: David Soren

17. DC League of Super-Pets

> Starring: Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon

> Director: Jared Stern, Sam Levine

16. Scream

> Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Marley Shelton

> Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

15. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

> Starring: Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright

> Director: Ryan Coogler

14. Fireangels 2: A Drifter's Nightmare

> Starring: Aeneas Middleton

> Director: Aeneas Middleton

13. Minecraft

> Starring: N/A

> Director: Peter Sollett

12. Halloween Ends

> Starring: Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak

> Director: David Gordon Green

11. Untitled Shrek Reboot

> Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Antonio Banderas, Cameron Diaz

> Director: Conard Vernon

10. The Sea Beast

> Starring: N/A

> Director: Chris Williams

9. Jurassic World: Dominion

> Starring: Daniella Pineda, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Sam Neill

> Director: Colin Trevorrow

8. Turning Red

> Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh

> Director: Domee Shi

7. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

> Starring: Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson

> Director: James Wan

6. Sesame Street

> Starring: Anne Hathaway, Bo Burnham, Chance the Rapper

> Director: Jonathan Krisel

5. Thor: Love and Thunder

> Starring: Taika Waititi, Karen Gillan, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy

> Director: Taika Waititi

4. The Flash

> Starring: Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Temuera Morrison

> Director: Andy Muschietti

3. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3

> Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller

> Director: David Yates

2. Avatar 2

> Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang

> Director: James Cameron

1. The Batman

> Starring: Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright

> Director: Matt Reeves