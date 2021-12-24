ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

By Maria Wood
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vn95q_0dVSkYDR00 Hollywood laid an egg in 2020, but a happier ending may be written in 2021. To halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, moviegoers avoided large venues like movie theaters and some film houses closed their doors. As Variety reports, domestic box office revenues totaled $2.2 billion in 2020, a 40-year low and an 80% year-over-year flop from 2019.

Although the year-end receipts for 2021 have yet to be tallied, film studios can expect a bump up in revenues. According to Box Office Mojo, the domestic movie market rang up total gross revenues of nearly $4 billion as of late December 2021.

With the COVID crisis still raging, it’s hard to predict how the box office will fare next year if theaters are forced once again to shutter and people decide to stay home and stream movies. Yet if the December release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is any indication, 2022 could be a boffo year at the box office. The Marvel Universe film raked in $600 million globally over its debut weekend, the third highest cash total for an opening weekend ever, Deadline reports.

The most anticipated movies in 2022 could catch crowds of moviegoers like the latest Spider-Man installment considering many are sequels to previous smash hits. Hollywood loves sequels because they have a built-in audience of fans.

For followers of fictional legal eagle Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon reprises her role as the smart blonde attorney in “Legally Blonde 3”. The plot hasn’t been revealed, but many of the original cast are returning. Let’s hope none of the sequels end up as one of the 25 worst sequels of all time .

Another Marvel Comics mainstay, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” continues the Black Panther saga. The role of T’Challa was not recast after the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the Black Panther in the original film. Here is the every Marvel, ranked from worst to best.

Adult action fare and fantasy sci-fi themes dominate the upcoming films. James Cameron directs “Avatar 2,” the second in his “Avatar” franchise. After much delays, the sequel to the 2009 science fiction epic is scheduled to hit movie screens in late 2022. And those pesky dinosaurs will return in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the third installment in the Jurassic series starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

And Batman once again heeds the bat signal to save Gotham. In “The Batman,” the superhero (played by Robert Pattinson) battles the Riddler, who has gone a murderous rampage through the city.

It’s not all adult action fare, however. The kids can have their day with “Sesame Street.” If you’re looking for something completely different, give a look to “Under the Boardwalk,” an animated musical adventure about hermit crabs at the Jersey Shore. With so much to choose from, maybe Hollywood will have a Hollywood ending in 2022.

Click here to see the most anticipated movies of 2022

To identify the most anticipated movies of 2022, 24/7 Wall St. used data on anticipated movies from The Numbers, a movie database of budgets, box office figures, and other information. Data on actors and directors came from IMDb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJc45_0dVSkYDR00

21. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Part One
> Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae
> Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTaLv_0dVSkYDR00

20. Legally Blonde 3
> Starring: Jennifer Coolidge, Reese Witherspoon, Alanna Ubach, Jessica Cauffiel
> Director: Jamie Suk

ALSO READ: The Highest Grossing Independent Films of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaGXc_0dVSkYDR00

19. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
> Starring: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, James Marsden
> Director: Jeff Fowler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmIlO_0dVSkYDR00

18. Under the Boardwalk
> Starring: Steve Schirripa
> Director: David Soren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qhiic_0dVSkYDR00

17. DC League of Super-Pets
> Starring: Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon
> Director: Jared Stern, Sam Levine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZC7e_0dVSkYDR00

16. Scream
> Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Marley Shelton
> Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWATm_0dVSkYDR00

15. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
> Starring: Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright
> Director: Ryan Coogler

ALSO READ: The Best Horror Movies Ever Made

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrtqA_0dVSkYDR00

14. Fireangels 2: A Drifter's Nightmare
> Starring: Aeneas Middleton
> Director: Aeneas Middleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bboL5_0dVSkYDR00

13. Minecraft
> Starring: N/A
> Director: Peter Sollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqRYv_0dVSkYDR00

12. Halloween Ends
> Starring: Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak
> Director: David Gordon Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZiO0_0dVSkYDR00

11. Untitled Shrek Reboot
> Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Antonio Banderas, Cameron Diaz
> Director: Conard Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRddO_0dVSkYDR00

10. The Sea Beast
> Starring: N/A
> Director: Chris Williams

ALSO READ: The Greatest Movie Heroes of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaJEK_0dVSkYDR00

9. Jurassic World: Dominion
> Starring: Daniella Pineda, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Sam Neill
> Director: Colin Trevorrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zAux_0dVSkYDR00

8. Turning Red
> Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh
> Director: Domee Shi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgpVh_0dVSkYDR00

7. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
> Starring: Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson
> Director: James Wan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kfLr_0dVSkYDR00

6. Sesame Street
> Starring: Anne Hathaway, Bo Burnham, Chance the Rapper
> Director: Jonathan Krisel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rmcei_0dVSkYDR00

5. Thor: Love and Thunder
> Starring: Taika Waititi, Karen Gillan, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy
> Director: Taika Waititi

ALSO READ: The 50 Best Gangster Movies of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoosS_0dVSkYDR00

4. The Flash
> Starring: Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Temuera Morrison
> Director: Andy Muschietti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DHKZ_0dVSkYDR00

3. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3
> Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller
> Director: David Yates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGWj1_0dVSkYDR00

2. Avatar 2
> Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang
> Director: James Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyQZX_0dVSkYDR00

1. The Batman
> Starring: Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright
> Director: Matt Reeves

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jonathan Krisel
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Michelle Yeoh
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Box Office Mojo#Covid#Marvel Comics
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

First Image Of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Shows Watery Peril

Claire Dearing is up to her neck in trouble. The first image from Jurassic World: Dominion–appearing in this week’s issue of Total Film magazine–gives fans an idea of the terrors awaiting the characters in this film. Check out the photo on this page, courtesy of comicbook.com, for a sneak peek at the movie slated to hit theaters June 10, 2022.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
Variety

Why Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Hit the Wrong Box Office Notes

Steven Spielberg managed to get critics on board for his ambitious “West Side Story” remake. The moviegoing masses? Not so much. Over the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studio’s reimagining of “West Side Story” collected just $10.5 million in its domestic debut, a dismal result for a movie of its scale and scope. The lavish musical, one of the best reviewed movies of the year, carries a $100 million budget and faces an uphill battle to profitability. Given its price tag, industry insiders estimate “West Side Story” needs to generate at least $300 million globally to break even in its theatrical...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

81K+
Followers
49K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy