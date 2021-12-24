ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Vivo Energy plc

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 1 day ago

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a)...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

PJSC POLYUS (PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting; Other. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
MARKETS
ShareCast

HICL Infrastructure buys further 25% stake in RMG for up to £25m

These include the A417/A419 Swindon-Gloucester and the A1(M) Alconbury-Peterborough. The interest is being acquired from KBR Inc. The acquisition is expected to complete in the first quarter of next year and the investment will be funded by HICL's revolving credit facility. HICL said the deal aligns with its strategy to...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. Witan Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 507,423 ordinary shares of 5p each of the Company was made today at a price of 246.21 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 22 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 26,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,135.434 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,206,671 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 30,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1087.9765 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLAU) (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware business company and led by Chief Executive Officer and Director Lei Huang, today announced that commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A Common Stock shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A Common Stock shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols "FRLA," and "FRLAW." Those units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "FRLAU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Vstock Transfer, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A Common Stock shares and warrants. The units began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FRLAU" on November 3, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022, email: IB@ustigersecurities.com, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

B90 Holdings acquires Spinbookie, raises £0.6m

Gaming marketing and operating company B90 Holdings has agreed with Entercreation to acquire certain assets, including the domain, business intellectual property, and 100% of the operations of online sportsbook and casino Spinbookie, it announced on Wednesday. 1,194.88. 16:22 23/12/21. 7,600.79. 16:22 23/12/21. 1.41%. 105.64. The AIM-traded firm said it had...
GAMBLING
ShareCast

UPDATE RE SHARE CONSOLIDATION

Calgary, Alberta - December 21, 2021 - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU: TSXV) (AIM: SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to confirm that its proposed share consolidation (the "Consolidation") announced on December 10, 2021 has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), with trading in the post-Consolidation Shares to commence at market open on December 22, 2021 on both AIM and the TSX-V.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form DEFA14A Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐. Confidential, For Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) (Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter) (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 16th December 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Capita sells software business for up to £40m

UK outsourcing company Capita said it had sold its AMT Sybex software business to Jonas Computing for up to £40m as it continued to offload non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet. 23,270.43. 12:20 24/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,216.17. 12:37 24/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,194.35. 12:37 24/12/21. n/a. n/a. 12,913.55. 12:23...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Change of Name and TIDM

It is expected that the change of name and TIDM will take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange from 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2021. The Company confirms that there is no change to the Company's ISIN. The Company's new website will also be live from...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Quidel buying Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in $6 billion deal

Quidel Corp. QDEL, -17.35% said Thursday it agreed to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc. for $24.68 per share of common stock in cash and newly issued shares in the combined company. The price amounts to a 25% premium over Ortho's closing price on Wednesday and an equity value of about $6 billion. Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share. Ortho shareholders will own about 38% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Quidel shares fell 12% to $146 in premarket trades, while Ortho Clinical shares rallied about 10% to $21.75.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company') PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS. Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 23 December 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 781,567 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 50.9 pence per share. The issued share capital and total voting...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Journeo gets loan notes extended to March 2023

Transport technology services and information systems company Journeo announced on Thursday that it has agreed to extend the maturity date of its loan note to 31 March 2023. The AIM-traded firm said it currently has £0.55m of loan notes, with £0.3m issued and announced on 8 December 2016 as ‘Loan Notes One’.
CREDITS & LOANS

