Business

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Stagecoach Group plc

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 2 days ago

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a)...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Puma VCT 13 plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that further to an offer for subscription (the "Offer") of ordinary shares of £0.0005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise up to £25,000,000, together with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £5,000,000, as set out in a prospectus dated 5 August 2021 (the "Prospectus"), the Company has today made a further allotment of 5,526,171 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

PJSC POLYUS (PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting; Other. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB.
STOCKS
ShareCast

HICL Infrastructure buys further 25% stake in RMG for up to £25m

These include the A417/A419 Swindon-Gloucester and the A1(M) Alconbury-Peterborough. The interest is being acquired from KBR Inc. The acquisition is expected to complete in the first quarter of next year and the investment will be funded by HICL's revolving credit facility. HICL said the deal aligns with its strategy to...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company') PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS. Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 23 December 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 781,567 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 50.9 pence per share. The issued share capital and total voting...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that today it purchased 20,000 of its Ordinary shares at 834.0 pence per share to be held in treasury. Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 112,875,331 Ordinary shares, of which 8,561,491 are held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 30,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1087.9765 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Change of Name and TIDM

It is expected that the change of name and TIDM will take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange from 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2021. The Company confirms that there is no change to the Company's ISIN. The Company's new website will also be live from...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Pennon to make proposal to CMA after Bristol Water merger review

Pennon Group updated the market on the Competition and Markets Authority’s phase one review of the merger of Bristol Water with its South West Water division on Wednesday, after the regulator confirmed its intention to pursue a phase two merger review unless acceptable undertakings were put forward by Pennon.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Directorate Change

FRASERS GROUP PLC ("Frasers Group" or "the Company") The Company announces that Anouska Kapur, who is a Partner at the law firm Child and Child, has chosen to step down from the Board with effect from 21 December 2021 to avoid any actual or perceived conflicts of interest with a third party professional services firm. This again shows the Company's commitment to good corporate governance.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Centene Corporation Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) traded at a new 12-month high today of $85.02. So far today approximately 439,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares. Centene Corporation has a potential upside of 150.5% based on a current price of $84.54...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Quidel buying Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in $6 billion deal

Quidel Corp. QDEL, -17.35% said Thursday it agreed to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc. for $24.68 per share of common stock in cash and newly issued shares in the combined company. The price amounts to a 25% premium over Ortho's closing price on Wednesday and an equity value of about $6 billion. Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share. Ortho shareholders will own about 38% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Quidel shares fell 12% to $146 in premarket trades, while Ortho Clinical shares rallied about 10% to $21.75.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLAU) (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware business company and led by Chief Executive Officer and Director Lei Huang, today announced that commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A Common Stock shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A Common Stock shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols "FRLA," and "FRLAW." Those units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "FRLAU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Vstock Transfer, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A Common Stock shares and warrants. The units began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FRLAU" on November 3, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022, email: IB@ustigersecurities.com, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Reckitt Benckiser proposes sale of E45 brand to Karo Pharma

Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday that the proposed sale marked "another step forward" in its plan to actively manage its portfolio for higher growth, following the recent divestments of IFCN in China and the Scholl brand, as well as the acquisition of Biofreeze. The FTSE 100-listed firm added that the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand for £200m

Consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser has agreed the sale of skincare brand E45 for £200 million.The Slough-based company, which also owns brand including Dettol and Durex told investors on Friday morning that it is set to sell the business to Swedish group Karo Pharma.E45 cream was created in 1952 by Reckitt subsidiary Crookes Healthcare and was initially only available in hospitals.However, increased demand and positive results saw the brand move into traditional retail.In the financial year to December 2020, the E45 brand and related sub-brands had a combined net revenue of £43 million.Now is the right time to pass E45...
BUSINESS

