ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Director/PDMR Shareholding

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 1 day ago

PJSC POLYUS (PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

SHIBA INU (SHIB)

The price and other price information displayed on this page is an average price calculated across markets. Forbes will use both third-party data service(s) to gather trading data, as well as direct connections to “Forbes Open Data” Partners. Once we have the trading information, we apply a proprietary algorithm to average the last traded price across exchanges. Our algorithm is updated periodically to increase its reliability and price transparency to the benefit of Forbes readers. Exchanges interested in becoming a Forbes Open Data partner should contact: da-research@forbes.com.
MARKETS
Forbes

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

The price and other price information displayed on this page is an average price calculated across markets. Forbes will use both third-party data service(s) to gather trading data, as well as direct connections to “Forbes Open Data” Partners. Once we have the trading information, we apply a proprietary algorithm to average the last traded price across exchanges. Our algorithm is updated periodically to increase its reliability and price transparency to the benefit of Forbes readers. Exchanges interested in becoming a Forbes Open Data partner should contact: da-research@forbes.com.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum, Bitcoin and Matic End 2021 on List of Most Profitable Assets on Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholding#European Union#Pjsc#Plzl#Plza#Plzb#Vf#Eu#Eqs Group#Isin#N A E Rrb Date
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Stagecoach Group plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The Sage Group plc. ("Sage" or the "Group") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 ⁴/₇₇ pence each (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. This is pursuant to the share buyback programme announced on 3 September 2021 which is expected to end no later than 24 January 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

HICL Infrastructure buys further 25% stake in RMG for up to £25m

These include the A417/A419 Swindon-Gloucester and the A1(M) Alconbury-Peterborough. The interest is being acquired from KBR Inc. The acquisition is expected to complete in the first quarter of next year and the investment will be funded by HICL's revolving credit facility. HICL said the deal aligns with its strategy to...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting; Other. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Puma VCT 13 plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that further to an offer for subscription (the "Offer") of ordinary shares of £0.0005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise up to £25,000,000, together with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £5,000,000, as set out in a prospectus dated 5 August 2021 (the "Prospectus"), the Company has today made a further allotment of 5,526,171 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
MARKETS
ShareCast

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company') PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS. Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 23 December 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 781,567 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 50.9 pence per share. The issued share capital and total voting...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)_Replacement

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN. EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS. (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE) Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") KEY INFORMATION. Name of exempt principal trader:. BofA Securities Europe SA. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 22 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 26,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,135.434 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,206,671 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Change of Name and TIDM

It is expected that the change of name and TIDM will take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange from 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2021. The Company confirms that there is no change to the Company's ISIN. The Company's new website will also be live from...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 30,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1087.9765 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Flutter acquires online gaming operator Sisal

Flutter said on Thursday that the acquisition was likely to complete during the second quarter of 2022 and was also expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in the first 12 months post-completion. The FTSE 100-listed firm noted the sale amount included full repayment of all Sisal's debt upon completion...
LOTTERY
u.today

Two Spot Bitcoin ETFs Disapproved by SEC

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has denied two physically backed Bitcoin ETFs. Previously, Valkyrie and Kyptoin filed applications for listing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, but both products have not met regulator's standards. Valkyrie and Kryptoin ETF denial. The SEC has used the same arguments to deny the investment...
MARKETS
ShareCast

PDMR Notification

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") CLS Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") The Company announces that it was notified on 21 December 2021 that Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, purchased 49,801 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 207 pence per Ordinary Share on 20 December 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy