Ogeechee Technical College’s OASIS Food Pantry Supplied Over 30 Families With Meals For The Holidays

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa College is doing all they can to support their students, and holiday break is no different. "Food insecurity is something a lot of our students struggle with so we just want to make sure that they have something nice for their families, especially that they're going to be gone the next two weeks so hopefully this will be able to get them through," Andrea Bartley, campus social worker.

ODESSA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO