Ogeechee Technical College’s OASIS Food Pantry Supplied Over 30 Families With Meals For The Holidays

(Photo | Courtesy of HDFFA) In 2021 the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) hit a huge milestone, having collected over 104,000 pounds of local produce to date — that’s enough food for 87,000 meals! Through HDFFA’s fresh food drive program, Grow & Give, Central Oregon farmers, gardeners and community members can donate the nutritious locally grown food that is in high demand, but often hard to find, at local food pantries. This program has been in operation since 2016, with all donated produce distributed through NeighborImpact Food Bank to their 55+ food access agencies throughout Central Oregon. HDFFA collected 31,372 pounds of produce from 24 farmers this year, including 20 on-farm volunteer harvesting events. This is the largest collection amount in a single season since the program began in 2016.
