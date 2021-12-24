ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember at Christmas that Jesus’s radical message was to embrace the excluded | Brad Chicott

By Brad Chilcott
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
A man experiencing homelessness is seen on the street during the Covid-19 pandemic Photograph: Speed Media/REX/Shutterstock

Whether you celebrate it religiously or socially, it’s hard to be distant from loved ones at Christmas. Emotional reunions at airports as people return home with the lifting of travel restrictions have been some of the most beautiful images of this year. Distance may be practical – caused by quarantine, closed borders, finances, work or inability to travel.

But there’s another form of distance that many experience at these times of cultural importance. The kind of distance you can feel when sitting around the dinner table with your family or the painful chasm of being not invited at all. It’s the distance of judgment, shame and rejection based on religious, cultural or social norms that one has not conformed to.

Everyone you thought was excluded is embraced

A particular message is conveyed in every scriptural story of Jesus as he grows up and then completes his ministry. He becomes a refugee. Touches the “unclean” despite the religious law demanding otherwise; the five-times divorced foreign woman he meets at the well becomes a revered figure of Christian faith and a hated heretic Samaritan is the central heroic figure in the parable Jesus tells to explain what it really means to “love your neighbour as yourself”.

The heretic is the hero. The unclean are equals. The divorced, the refugee, foreigner and the migrant, the despised, the rejected, the “sinners”, the culturally and the religiously unacceptable are all invited into his story and to eat at his table.

Related: This Christmas, make room for those who are grieving, and who never had the chance to say goodbye | Ranjana Srivastava

This is the essence of the Christmas narrative, the “good news” that the angels sang about to the working class shepherds on the hill – everyone you thought was excluded is embraced. Everyone you thought was distant is brought near. Everyone you hoped would be uninvited is welcome. All of those your religious upbringing, cultural prejudice or social expectations make you feel uncomfortable about should be welcome at your table. Figuratively in society, and physically in your lives and communities.

The substance of the Christmas narrative could have and should have set a value system for western societies based on Christian tradition. Instead, Jesus’s radical example became fresh dogma for exclusion, control and shame. His message as recorded in Christian scripture targeted two groups – the religious people and their leaders who were doing the excluding and the people who were being excluded. His message was clear to the religious: “You are wrong. They’re all in, all welcome”; to the rejected: “You don’t need to feel the shame they’re subjecting you to.”

Everyone you thought was excluded is embraced.

And not embraced as lesser people who should show gratitude that the faithful, obedient or pure should deign to show them entrance and worth – but equal, elevated and venerated. All people, all welcome, with all shame and prejudice dissipated and irrelevant.

Related: Christmas in 2021: ‘If you haven’t decked any kind of hall, give yourself a break’

When we turn a value system into rigid religious or cultural dogma it becomes hard to translate it into practice in modern society. That’s why we see church leaders preaching about the good news of Christmas at the same time as demanding a Religious Discrimination Act that explicitly allows them to exclude those in our society they believe should not be embraced, or why we see Christians talking about radical selfless love also believing that their way of life is threatened by Muslim immigration, or opposing the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The narrative of Jesus’s birth paints a picture of an alternative future where no one need be uninvited to Christmas lunch or feel distant although they eat the same meal.

All the excluded are embraced. Every person equal and welcomed into all of society.

At a time when it was a public disgrace, the mother of God was an unwed pregnant woman. May your Christmas table, your New Years’ resolutions and our society regardless of culture or religion reflect this good news that angels sang about. As Mare of Easttown’s Deacon Mark said, “It is not our job to decide who is deserving, our job is only to love.”

• Brad Chilcott is founder of Welcoming Australia

Comments / 66

Cheryl lynn
4d ago

it's about loving one another as you love yourself and about what you do to the least of my brethren you also do unto God..take care of the less fortunate and be respectful and kind to one another this you all will be judged onI believe in God

Larry Selvage
3d ago

happy. happy birthday Jesus I love you may you receive as many blessings and love that you give.... merry Christmas everyone

Paul Lindquist
4d ago

But Jesus, in His compassion, did not go beyond it to condone Sin, like you do. Sure, we should not be mean to LBGT people; this hardens them in their Sin. But should we accept, condone, and even celebrate their sinful lifestyles-doing things like gay pride parades or shining rainbow lighting on buildings? If you knew your Boss disliked cats, would you put up a cat calendar at work, even though you disagreed with him? No. Because your Boss can fire you. All the more on this vein, you must not flout stuff you know God disapproves of

The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Person
Jesus
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
#Christmas#Christian
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
wordonfire.org

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
RELIGION
facts.net

Types of Angels

There are many types of angels, but first and foremost, they are God’s messengers. They come down from Heaven to protect His creations and guide us towards the right path. They are known to handle various tasks from God such as sending messages to humanity and guiding us through every decision. What most people don’t know, however, is that the angels in heaven follow an angelic hierarchy regarding these tasks that God gives them. They have an organized structure, according to Christian theology, which are only assigned to them by God. There is even a difference between biblically accurate angels and the ones we see in cartoons or paintings. In fact, an accurate angel is far from a beautiful human with blonde hair and porcelain skin.
RELIGION
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
RELIGION
Washington Post

Why so many guns on Christmas cards? Because Jesus was ‘manly and virile.’

Peter Manseau is the curator of American religion at the Smithsonian and the author of 10 books, including the forthcoming novel “The Maiden of All Our Desires.”. When two members of Congress shared images of their well-armed families gathered in front of Christmas trees recently, many assumed it was merely an act of provocation, a loaded gesture designed to exasperate opponents and excite supporters. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), responding to the photographs posted by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), asked on Twitter, “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”
RELIGION
The Guardian

93K+
Followers
42K+
Post
21M+
Views
