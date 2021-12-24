Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, Naggar promoted from practice squad

Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday after testing positive. In a corresponding move, the team promoted practice squad kicker Chris Naggar to the active roster to likely fill the role against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

McLaughlin has struggled in recent weeks, missing field goals in each of the last four games, having gone just 2-for-6, overall, after starting the season by connecting on 13 of his first 15 field goal attempts, including 4-of-4 from 50 yards or more.

When asked on Wednesday about the kicker's status, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remained supportive. "Chase is our kicker. I told you guys the other day, he has high expectations for himself, we expect him when he is out there to make his kicks and we are counting on him, and I think he knows that", Stefanski stated.

It was the second time in consecutive days that Stefanski remained in McLaughlin's corner. Following the kicker's miss in his lone field goal attempt in Monday's 16-14 loss to the Raiders, Stefanski was asked about the inconsistencies on Tuesday. “I think we do have to make those. Chase knows that. We are counting on him. He has to come through for us", he said.

Naggar is a undrafted rookie free agent. Originally signed by the Jets, he made 17-of-21 field goals in his lone season at SMU in 2020.

Should he step into that role, as expected, for Saturday's Christmas Day match-up against the Packers, it would be the first NFL game of Naggar's career.