ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTIC Holiday Store raises over $258K

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nplg1_0dVSigFx00

Farmington, Conn./WTIC Radio - Once again, generous donors came through for the 32nd annual WTIC Holiday Store to benefit the Salvation Army of Greater Hartford.

During the two week fundraiser, over $258,000 was collected.

Army Service Coordinator Major Migdalia Lavenbein said despite a pandemic and personal struggles, the commuity came through for those most in need.

"What an outpouring of support from this community.  It was just unbelievable", said Lavenbein.

The monetary donations will go to fund a variety of programs, and those for rental and utility assistance.

In addition, non-perishable food items were collected for area food banks, as well as clothing, toys, and baby items.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy