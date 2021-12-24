WTIC Holiday Store raises over $258K

Farmington, Conn./WTIC Radio - Once again, generous donors came through for the 32nd annual WTIC Holiday Store to benefit the Salvation Army of Greater Hartford.

During the two week fundraiser, over $258,000 was collected.

Army Service Coordinator Major Migdalia Lavenbein said despite a pandemic and personal struggles, the commuity came through for those most in need.

"What an outpouring of support from this community. It was just unbelievable", said Lavenbein.

The monetary donations will go to fund a variety of programs, and those for rental and utility assistance.

In addition, non-perishable food items were collected for area food banks, as well as clothing, toys, and baby items.