ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden's muddled trade policy

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yn6OG_0dVSicj300

Recently, Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.) said he’d like U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai to testify before the House Agriculture Committee early in 2022. He says he wants “clarity” on U.S. trade policy, and “where agriculture fits in...” Clarity would be good right now, because having no trade policy appears to be the trade policy of the Biden administration.

Costa’s invitation to Tai comes on the heels of a report by the Corn Refiners Association titled “Trade Agreements and U.S. Competitiveness.” The vanilla title belies the report’s despair. It’s a survey of Washington’s “recent bipartisan neglect of a proactive trade agenda” and “self-removal from the game ….” It’s not a flattering read.

The report’s main take-away is that our trade partners are busy negotiating trade deals, and the U.S. isn’t. Since 2010, Canada, China, the European Union (EU) and Japan have each had at least seven new agreements come into force, whereas the U.S. has mostly edited four existing ones, notably the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Going forward, moreover, the Biden administration has been silent on proposed trade deals with the UK and Kenya, or rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Instead, Tai and others are promoting an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which the report rightly calls “undefined.”

The Corn Refiners Association report urges Biden to do more than enforce existing trade deals. Here’s why. First, the Biden administration continues to block the Appellate Body (AB) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), making it far more difficult to sue any of the fast-growing markets in the Asia-Pacific in Geneva.

Second, even if the AB were back to work, the WTO can’t enforce non-WTO law, and this includes the new science-based health and safety provisions built into modern trade deals, such as USMCA. Indeed, USMCA has a strong chapter on sanitary and phytosanitary standards, making it especially capable of dealing with emerging food fights. American farmers and ranchers need access to similar “WTO plus” provisions in the Asia-Pacific and elsewhere. This can happen only if the U.S. gets more trade deals.

Agricultural trade is seriously complicated. It’s not just about tariffs and subsidies. Food fights are increasingly over science, labels and the names and descriptors used to explain these products to consumers. The EU, for example, claims 3,300 geographical indicators, such as cheddar, and recently concluded a deal with China to give 550 of these enhanced protections, something the WTO does only for wine and spirits. The U.S. needs to get in on this action.

Modern trade deals also include special provisions for litigating agricultural disputes. For example, USMCA puts more emphasis on technical consultations in the lead up to dispute settlement. It also provides for technical working groups to trouble-shoot any emerging health and safety tensions before they arise. U.S. agriculture needs this bigger tool kit in the Asia-Pacific, among other places, and should insist that the Biden administration explain how it will deliver.

America’s farmers and ranchers lost big when President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Barter deals, like Phase 1 U.S.-China, aren’t a substitute for the market access had by a trade deal. When Tai goes before the House Agriculture Committee, she should either give a timeline for rejoining the TPP or offer a draft of a template for an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The report by the Corn Refiners Association speaks for all U.S. exporters. It’s not possible to pause U.S. trade policy in a global economy. The Biden administration’s “review” has dragged on long enough. Having no trade policy is a trade policy. It’s just a bad one.

Marc L. Busch is the Karl F. Landegger Professor of International Business Diplomacy at the Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. Follow him on Twitter @marclbusch.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Can Biden’s spending plan still be transformational?

While negotiations are still ongoing, it’s becoming clear that some of the most transformational elements of Biden’s Build Back Better plan are likely to get cut from any final version that gets put to a vote. Ali Velshi speaks to Brookings’ Dr. Andre Perry about the parts of the plan that people stand to benefit from the most and the need for direct investment in communities of color.Dec. 25, 2021.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on media, Biden policies

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on December 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Merry Christmas to you, Tammy. Great job. Hope you enjoy the day and happy new year. BRUCE: Thank you.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden administration says U.S. prepared for Russia talks next month

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to hold talks with Russia as early as January, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Thursday, though no specific date or location as been set yet. Washington would respond fully to Moscow's security proposals at the talks next...
POTUS
Content creator

Manchin rejected Biden's domestic policy bill

The Domestic Policy Bill, Build Back Better Agenda, was proposed by the Biden administration and aimed to expand social safety and tackle climate change. For quite a long time, the Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin had been on the fence about giving his consent about the bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to block imports from China s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without forced labor, the latest in a series of intensifying U.S. penalties against the Asian power for alleged abuses.The measure had to overcome some initial hesitation from the White House as well as corporate opposition, to win final passage last week in the Senate, following earlier House passage. Biden also signed a separate bill Thursday funding research into a cure for Lou Gehrig's disease.“Today, I signed the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden is taking a 'nonchalant' attitude to science: Carson

Dr. Ben Carson called out the Biden White House and the Food and Drug Administration for "dragging" their feet on coronavirus therapeutics Thursday on "Fox News Primetime." "There doesn’t seem to be any excitement about it," Carson told host Brian Kilmeade. "There should be some massive planning that should have been going on even before they OK'd it in order to make it available to people because it’s pretty impressive what can happen."
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Agreement#Global Trade#The European Union#Eu#Usmca#Wto#Ab
FOXBusiness

Biden wants to make America less competitive: Sen. Hagerty

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday that Biden wants to make America "less competitive" with higher taxes in his spending plan and the legislation will poorly impact Americans amid inflation. SEN. BILL HAGERTY: This is not the time to be raising taxes on America, and what the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Fox News

Tucker: Biden’s COVID policies are a measurable failure

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden's China Policy: Negotiate While Preparing for a Fight

A Sino-U.S. military dialogue that coincided with a defense budget increase this month reveal a key piece of President Joe Biden's China policy-talk and prepare to fight all at once-analysts believe. The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday for a version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that authorizes $770 billion...
FOREIGN POLICY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Manchin pulls support from Biden’s social policy bill

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday that he could not support President Joe Biden’s signature $2.2 trillion social safety net, climate and tax bill, dooming his party’s drive to pass its marquee domestic policy legislation as written. The comments from Manchin, D-W.Va., a longtime centrist holdout,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

Why Biden's new public lands chief has to 'walk a line' on climate policy

There's a scene in the HBO series White Lotus where the Bureau of Land Management, long seen as a back-burner federal agency, hits pop culture. In the show set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, a character played by comedian and actress Jennifer Coolidge mistakes a middle aged white man she's having a fling with as a Black Lives Matter activist, after he'd told her that he worked for the BLM.
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden's open-border policy is reckless and dangerous

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
The Hill

The Hill

422K+
Followers
51K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy