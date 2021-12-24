ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant's Status For Christmas Game

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game on Christmas between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets will be in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, but for the game they will unfortunately be without their best player.

2014 MVP Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.

The Nets will have 2018 MVP James Harden for the game.

Coming into the big showdown, the Nets are 21-9 in 30 games even with all of the players that they have had in and out of the lineup all season long.

They are the top team in the Eastern Conference, and appear as if they will be one of the top contenders to make the NBA Finals.

