INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a building and started a fire on the near west side of Indianapolis Friday morning. The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of West Washington Street, near North Harding Street, shortly after 2:15 a.m. on a report of a car crash. When they arrived, crews found a car had crashed into a building, which was on fire.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO