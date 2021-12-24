ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

It’s Christmas week and I look for hope

By Don Rush
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s here. Christmas week and despite all that happened a few weeks ago, I will look for hope. It’s the season of hope that propels me to tap, tap, tippity-tap, tap on my keyboard. For so long it didn’t feel like the Christmas season and then it snowed on Saturday —...

Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
Daily Republic

Like I Was Sayin’: A complicated, deeper look at our favorite Christmas carols

I like Christmas carols. I sing Christmas carols. When radio stations start playing Christmas songs (usually around Thanksgiving), I start listening. I love “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” I love “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” I have a particular affection for early-1980s songs “Last Christmas” and “Do They Know it’s Christmas?”
RELIGION
Pine And Lakes News

Brooks: My Christmas prayer to you is to be with loved ones

Our church's Sunday school held its Christmas program last weekend, and it was so precious it almost brought a tear to the eye. The kiddos were as adorable as could be, dressed up in their Mary and Joseph and shepherd and animal costumes. And, unlike last year, this year’s Christmas program, a beloved, time-honored tradition in our church, was held in our beautiful sanctuary, which is all decked out in its Christmas best.
RELIGION
Coeur d'Alene Press

The stay-at-home dad: Christmas present, as told from the past

As I write this article on Dec. 19, I want to test my soothsaying abilities. Call me a huckster; call me a fraud. But I’m telling you, I know my Christmas future. With my youngest now 4 years old, I think I have a pretty good idea of how Christmas with four kids goes each year. On the night of Christmas, I plan on taking out this article and checking each and every one of the following predictions. Then come catch me on the road next year as I take my mind-reading act to various carnivals and state fairs around the country.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
boulevardsentinel.com

I was naughty. There were no toys for Christmas. Here’s what I learned.

Christopher Nyerges is the author of “How to Survive Anywhere,” “Self-Sufficient Home,” and other books. His blog can be read at www.SchoolofSelf-Reliance.com. He can be contacted via his site or Box 41834, Eagle Rock, CA 90041. When I was around 10, my four brothers and I...
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Time of hope: Christmas messages from our county's bishops

Words of comfort as we endure another Covid Christmas. “At a time when an increasing number of people declare themselves to be ‘non-religious,’ we witness something quite startling at this moment of the year. So many are touched by the central Christian claim in the mystery of a child born 2,000 years ago. Families and communities are not merely touched by this story, they are inspired to come together and show a renewed generosity especially to those in greatest need.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

ESTHER RANTZEN: My cunning plan to stop Covid wrecking Christmas dinner? We had it last week!

Like so many extended families, each year we have to plan Christmas like a battlefield strategy to avoid any conflict turning into warfare. My married children usually alternate between the two sides of each of their families, so they might spend Christmas Day with me and Boxing Day with the in-laws one year and the following year go to the in-laws for Christmas Day and see me on Boxing Day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Christmas with my grandmother was always special – comforting beyond words

Christmas belonged to my grandmother. It was as if she invented it. On Christmas Eve, my mother would drive my sister and me from Hackney in east London to Hertfordshire. We’d arrive to an electric fire-heated house that smelled of toasted bread and radiated electric blankets. Grandma greeting us at the door, the Christmas lights blinking on the tree, Coco, her long-haired sausage dog wagging her tail at our shins. Barbara Antrobus was the quintessential English grandmother. The motherly widowed wife of a minister, still active in her community and well loved locally. Wearing floral cardigans, Coco on a short leash.
SOCIETY
The Lima News

Many working on Christmas

LIMA — Like every year, millions of families across the country celebrated Christmas Saturday morning while the world temporarily stopped, at least as far as they could tell. Christmas is one of the few days of the year when you can go downtown at anytime of the day or...
LIMA, OH
Laurinburg Exchange

This day especially, it’s all about Him

Community, today is Christmas morning. And a community family we are here. We are all here another Christmas season. Merry Christmas everybody! I hope today is well with all of you. Today is the day that we come to worship and adore Christ the Lord. Christ the Lord came to earth over 2000 years ago; the greatest bombshell that ever-hit human history was when Christ came through 40 and 2 generations (Matt. 1:17), was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born through the Virgin Mary (Matt. 1:18).
RELIGION
The Week

The absurdity and necessity of hope in another COVID Christmas

Sometimes brutal prairie blizzards descended in the winters of my childhood. With nothing to stop the Texas Panhandle wind except the occasional fence line or solitary house, windblown snow piled up to the eaves. We lived nearly 10 miles from town, and it might be days before county snowplows would get to our highway, leaving us marooned in the meantime. There was always a hint of danger in the air — a generator that might not start, a food shortage, livestock's frozen water troughs. The blizzard could morph these simple inconveniences into emergencies. But this also felt strangely exhilarating. We'd count heads of cattle and call neighbors, checking to make sure all were safe and well, and then we'd hunker down to wait the storm out, knowing it would pass.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hot 104.7

Christmas Memories and Why Food Matters

Christmas is my favorite time of year and always has been. In spite of many Christmases filled with sorrow and anxiety, which is a legacy of my youth that anyone from a troubled family will understand. But life as we know it is a multi-faceted mystery; joyful one moment, painful the next.
FOOD & DRINKS
Live 95.9

A Challenging Christmas As We Have Suggestions To Celebrate Safely

We have finally reached another Christmas holiday and STILL have not quite returned to a sense of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic took it's grip almost two years ago. Another variant has become a true Grinch as people continue to take necessary precautions in staying safe. It brakes my heart that some are forced to voluntarily quarantine and remain isolated on a day where it is meant to be with family and friends.
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

RNLI: Christmas Day on call for Cardigan family

If you are planning a sea dip this Christmas, spare a thought for the Barber family from Ceredigion. Dad Antony, mum Amanda, son Leo, 20, and daughter Madeleine, 18, are all on call for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on Christmas Day. They will be hoping their pagers do...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

'We try to make it joyful' - working on Christmas Day

While many of us are unwrapping presents, tucking into dinners and spending time with loved ones, there are healthcare workers spending Christmas Day on the front line. The Christmas period can be the busiest time of year. Staff often volunteer to work despite missing out on precious family time. From...
CELEBRATIONS

