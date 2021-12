In the online gambling industry, the terms ‘gaming’ and ‘gambling’ are often used interchangeably. Strictly speaking, ‘gambling’ traditionally entails a money bet or wager being placed on the outcome of a game whereas ‘gaming’ could refer to anything that involves playing, with or without the involvement of a wager or the possibility of a real money reward. While gambling could be considered a subset of gaming, the vast majority gaming generally does not include gambling. For example – playing a video/computer game like Counter Strike or Dota 2 is gambling but not necessarily gambling (unless you bet on the outcome of the game, in which case it would be considered E-sports betting).

