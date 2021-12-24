City continues partnership with Minot Area Chamber EDC

Minot City Council approved a contract to continue the city’s partnership with the Minot Area Chamber EDC for 2022 at Monday’s meeting.

The city agreed to pay $435,000 for the contracted services from MACEDC, which include:

Developing a comprehensive economic development strategic plan

Developing key performance indicators

Conducting business retention and expansion interviews or surveys

Marketing and promoting the City of Minot to attract new primary sector businesses and employment opportunities consistent with the City’s overall goal of a sustainable, diverse economic base and economy

Engaging with community and statewide partners to assist in developing a workforce development strategy for the Minot region

MACEDC Director John MacMartin discussed the objectives for 2021 and will provide an annual report to the council in early January 2022.

