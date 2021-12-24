City continues partnership with Minot Area Chamber EDC
Minot City Council approved a contract to continue the city’s partnership with the Minot Area Chamber EDC for 2022 at Monday’s meeting.
The city agreed to pay $435,000 for the contracted services from MACEDC, which include:
- Developing a comprehensive economic development strategic plan
- Developing key performance indicators
- Conducting business retention and expansion interviews or surveys
- Marketing and promoting the City of Minot to attract new primary sector businesses and employment opportunities consistent with the City’s overall goal of a sustainable, diverse economic base and economy
- Engaging with community and statewide partners to assist in developing a workforce development strategy for the Minot region
MACEDC Director John MacMartin discussed the objectives for 2021 and will provide an annual report to the council in early January 2022.
