Minot, ND

City continues partnership with Minot Area Chamber EDC

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
 1 day ago

Minot City Council approved a contract to continue the city’s partnership with the Minot Area Chamber EDC for 2022 at Monday’s meeting.

The city agreed to pay $435,000 for the contracted services from MACEDC, which include:

  • Developing a comprehensive economic development strategic plan
  • Developing key performance indicators
  • Conducting business retention and expansion interviews or surveys
  • Marketing and promoting the City of Minot to attract new primary sector businesses and employment opportunities consistent with the City’s overall goal of a sustainable, diverse economic base and economy
  • Engaging with community and statewide partners to assist in developing a workforce development strategy for the Minot region

MACEDC Director John MacMartin discussed the objectives for 2021 and will provide an annual report to the council in early January 2022.

