Cathedral Christmas Eve, Christmas Masses To Be Streamed and Broadcast

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be streamed and broadcast so those who are ill or vulnerable may continue to celebrate Mass safely from their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An English-language Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. and a bilingual Mass at 10 p.m., both by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez. An English- language Christmas Day Mass will celebrated at 10 a.m. by the cathedral's pastor, the Rev. David Gallardo.

The Masses will be streamed on the cathedral's Facebook page, facebook.com/olacathedral, and YouTube page, youtube.com/olacathedral. They will also be broadcast on Channels 703 and 1246 on Spectrum cable systems, Channel 467 on Frontier systems, Channel 1133 on Cox Cable systems and Channel 520 on Mediacom systems.

The Masses will also be broadcast on digital Channel 7.2.

IN THIS ARTICLE
