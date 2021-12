The death of Kyle Porter left a hole in the area’s agricultural community. After a tragic farming accident in 2020, friends and family sought to keep his memory alive. “When we started — after you experience loss like this — we were thinking about what way can we honor Kyle to let his legacy live on, what ways could we give back,” said Kaitlyn Porter, Kyle’s wife. “He also enjoyed helping kids get started in the livestock industry and getting them exposed to cattle and showing. He dedicated a lot of time to making sure that the youth were educated and that there was a way for these people to continue on these traditions that he valued growing up.”

