Christmas may come only once a year for most people, but near the Arctic Circle in Finland, Santa Claus stays busy all year around. Rovaniemi is the hometown of the legendary gift-giver who travels around the world every year to deliver millions of presents. The Santa Claus Village in Finnish Lapland gives kids and adults alike the chance to come face to face with Santa and meet his elfin helpers and reindeer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO