Joan Didion and the Opposite of Magical Thinking

By Zadie Smith
The New Yorker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work that her most ironic formulations are now read as sincere, and her sincerest provocations taken with a large pinch of salt. Perhaps when your subject is human delusion you end up drawing that quality out of others, even as you seek to define...

www.newyorker.com

The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

My sister gave me a copy of Joan Didion's 'The Year of Magical Thinking' and it greatly changed my perspective on life — here's why I started gifting this memoir about grief to my loved ones

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The book I gift the most is "The Year of Magical Thinking" by Joan Didion. It won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Didion's book is about losing her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Joan Didion, Iconic Journalist, Dead at 87

Groundbreaking American writer Joan Didion died at her home in Manhattan on Thursday after a battle with Parkinson's disease, The New York Times reports. She was 87 years old. Didion began her career in the '60s, when she won a Vogue magazine essay contest. The University of California, Berkeley graduate went on to publish five novels and six screenplays. She won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005 and was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography for her book, The Year of Magical Thinking.
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

The ruthlessness of Joan Didion

There has been and will continue to be remarkable similarity in the tributes written to essayist, novelist, and screenplay writer, Joan Didion. That’s because her voice was so distinctive — so mordant and savage and bleak — that once heard, it could not be unheard or described with sunnier adjectives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
The New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Personal Reflections

In 1994, the novelist John Edgar Wideman published a remarkable personal essay about his relationship with his son—who, as a minor, committed a serious crime and was sentenced to life in prison. Wideman writes about the emotional distance between fathers and sons, a gap made even harder to bridge, in Wideman’s case, by physical estrangement. He reflects on the value of memoiristic storytelling as a way of coping with trauma, and of speaking one’s own truth. “I begin again because I don’t want it to end. I mean all these father stories that take us back, that bring us here, where you are, where I am, needing to make sense, to go on if we can and should,” he writes. Personal essays are a way of exploring both what we’ve always known and what was heretofore unseen or unspoken. Wideman perceptively details the tensions contained within a father’s love for his troubled son, illuminating the differences between appearance and lived emotion, and bringing us ever closer to the apprehension of his own singular experience.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
wknofm.org

Writer Joan Didion, whose 'electric anxiety' inspired a generation, has died at 87

American novelist, journalist and essayist Joan Didion died on Thursday at her home in New York at age 87 from Parkinson's disease, according to Knopf publicist Paul Bogaards. The bestselling writer began describing her home state, California, for magazines in the 1960s and broadened her subjects over the decades in nonfiction, fiction and films.
CELEBRITIES

