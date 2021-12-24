Joan Didion and the Opposite of Magical Thinking

In 1994, the novelist John Edgar Wideman published a remarkable personal essay about his relationship with his son—who, as a minor, committed a serious crime and was sentenced to life in prison. Wideman writes about the emotional distance between fathers and sons, a gap made even harder to bridge, in Wideman’s case, by physical estrangement. He reflects on the value of memoiristic storytelling as a way of coping with trauma, and of speaking one’s own truth. “I begin again because I don’t want it to end. I mean all these father stories that take us back, that bring us here, where you are, where I am, needing to make sense, to go on if we can and should,” he writes. Personal essays are a way of exploring both what we’ve always known and what was heretofore unseen or unspoken. Wideman perceptively details the tensions contained within a father’s love for his troubled son, illuminating the differences between appearance and lived emotion, and bringing us ever closer to the apprehension of his own singular experience.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO