Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home on Track to Earn $1 Billion

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter exactly one week, the numbers keep getting more and more gargantuan for the biggest movie of the year, superhero sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony Pictures, Columbia Releasing, and Marvel Studios. $385.8M domestically. That’s the...

www.boxofficepro.com

boxofficepro.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $700M Worldwide in Just 5 Days of Release; $751.3M Global Total Through Tuesday

Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed $700 million at the global box office after just five days of release. On Tuesday, the Sony/Marvel blockbuster took in an estimated $38.6 million internationally and $31.4 million domestically, bringing its global total to $751.3 million — $422.6 million from overseas markets and $328.7 million from North America. That makes No Way Home the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2021 worldwide, just ahead of F9: The Fast Saga ($726.2 million) and just behind No Time to Die ($774 million).
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Even More Amazing With $601M Global Debut For 3rd Biggest WW Bow Ever; $341M Snared Overseas – International Box Office

MONDAY UPDATE, with actuals: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home became the third biggest global opener of all time this weekend, now with a confirmed $600.8M through Sunday, versus yesterday’s estimate of $587.2M. Crossing the $600M mark makes it only the third film ever to the milestone in a launch frame. The Jon Watts-directed MCU entry is the No. 6 movie of 2021 worldwide (No. 3 for the studios) just from its debut and overtaking all other Marvel pics this year. Topping $600M at open is even more impressive as NWH did it without China, only the second film ever...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hurtles Past $1B at Global Box Office in Pandemic-Era First

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s web keeps giving. On Sunday, the superhero blockbuster became the first film of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. And it accomplished the feat in near-record time. Avengers: Endgame is No. 1 on the list (five days), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (11 days) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days). Sunday is No Way Home‘s 12th day in release. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since beginning its exclusive theatrical run and has dominated the Christmas box office. On Christmas Eve, it became Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time after finishing Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million). The tentpole is the 49th film to cross $1 billion and only the second Spider-Man pic — or Sony release — to do so after Spider-Man: Far From Home, which topped out at $1.1 billion in 2019. More to come.  
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings to $81.5M 3-Day/$138.7M 5-Day, Crosses $1B Worldwide; Sing 2 ($23.8M/$41M) Tops The Matrix Resurrections ($12M/$22.5M) for 2nd Place

Amid the most crowded theatrical marketplace of new releases since the start of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home predictably remained the top draw at the box office over the Christmas weekend, pulling in an estimated $81.5M over the three-day and $138.7M over the five-day in its sophomore frame.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Third-Best Christmas Ever With $31.7M US; Domestic At $467M+ & $1.05B WW – Sunday Update

SUNDAY AM UPDATE: For all the headlines about Omicron, in many ways the Christmas box office isn’t unlike others pre-pandemic, where one film is driving the majority of business. With the 3-day for all films estimated to ring up around $154M, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving 53% of that figure. It has a 3-day of $81.5M, with only one other event film expected in the long run, that being Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, which is notching a $41M 5-day start. All of this is quite similar to Christmas 2015 when Star Wars: Force Awakens was the big star atop the holiday box office,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box Office Crosses $500M Domestically in First for Sony

Year-end blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film in the history of Sony Pictures to cross the $500 million mark at the domestic box office. The tentpole, made in association with Marvel Studios, achieved the milestone on Tuesday after earning another $24.8 million on Monday to bring its 11-day domestic total to $495.1 million from 4,336 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. No Way Home is the hero of the year-end box office. The pic has shattered numerous records since its debut nearly two weeks ago. On Sunday, it became the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle...
MOVIES
