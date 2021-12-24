Photo Gallery: Toy giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Continuing community efforts to make sure everyone’s holidays are happy — that’s what the Kingdom of Life Christian Fellowship did today during its ‘Blessings on the Southside’ grocery and gift giveaway. “This is our largest outreach effort of the year, this is the day we give away 1000 boxes of groceries […]
CHICAGO — Hundreds and hundreds of toys from Santa and his helpers came in as early deliveries in a Roseland toy wonderland Saturday. Continuing a decade-long tradition, Roseland Community Hospital donated hundreds of toys to nearby Far South Side families. This year, 600 gifts went out the door from the hospital. Santa’s helpers include Stephanie […]
SEAFORD, Del. – As Santa Claus is preparing to load up his sleigh with gifts, so is one local business. One Way Insurance Group in Seaford is preparing for their second annual toy drive, making sure all children in their community have something special for the holidays. We’re told,...
Christmas came early for dozens of families in Terrebonne Parish thanks to the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence. The foundation co-hosted a toy giveaway today at the Bayou County Sports Park to help spread holiday cheer to families affected by Hurricane Ida. With the help of the Tunnel to Towers...
A group of local organizations are coming together to make sure no kids go without this Christmas season. Organizations such as Extend a Hand, Help a Friend, Dad’s Super Pawn, Mississippi Power, and more got together to purchase hundreds of toys. This Saturday, December 18th, the organizations will come...
Families take home toys, hams, bikes from giveaway. Families receive toys, hams, and bikes from at a toy giveaway held on Monday, Dec. 20 at Leo S. Butler Center. Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, the MLK Community Center, along with several community leaders are coming together for a toy giveaway happening Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Carolyn Gee and Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church will host a free toy giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Open to all, the event will be held at the church, 5820 Evangeline St. Children must be present for the drive-thru event. For more information, call (225) 229-0762.
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Tanger Outlet in Pooler hosted a festive Polar Express event Saturday. The event offered families a train ride, bouncy house fun, selfies with Santa, hot chocolate, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Polar Express.” Check out photos from the event in the gallery above.
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The United Services Organizations held its annual Great Toy Giveaway on Thursday at the Jacksonville Police Department. The giveaway featured various toys and food items to give away to military families in need for the holidays. “We’ll make sure that those 800 service members who are...
This is for kids age 18 and younger - and the children must be present to get the gifts!. Lubbock Health Department says Omicron variant could be in Lubbock. "The New Kids on the Block"- Lubbock Cooper Wrestling. KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: December 16th, 2021. Retired Lubbock Fire and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Folks looking for a helping hand with toys this holiday season have an event coming up. Mount Carmel Helps, Inc. is holding a Holiday Harvest on Wheels Christmas Giveaway. The event is happening at the Onslow County Fair Grounds at 146 Broadhurst Road on December...
On Monday, Dec. 20th, the Office of Ward 8 COuncilmember Trayon White, Sr. in collaboration with Matthews Memorial Baptist Church will host the Ward 8 Toy Giveaway. The event take place will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church (2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE).
A Jacksonville business is looking to spread some holiday cheer this year with a Christmas toy giveaway event. Fabulash By Treasure will host the giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at an event venue located at 3000 Dunn Avenue #65. There will be arts and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Saturday, December 18th, Plainview Ahead will be hosting a city-wide toy giveaway for boys and girls under 18 years of age. The event will occur at the Austin Heights Community Center (1811 Walter Griffin St.) between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. Everyone is welcome to...
A second annual Christmas Giveaway, hosted by Keithrus Wright, Corinthians Green, Jarreckus Graves, and Gregory Yarborough, is planned for 10:00 am to noon tomorrow, or until all presents are gone. It will be held at PJ’s at 1295 Fitzhugh in Paris. Children will get a gift and a sack lunch. Food will be provided by PJ’s and H&H Grill. The first-come-first-served event is open to all.
