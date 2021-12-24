ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

8-year-old Idaho girl wants to help less fortunate children this Christmas

kxnet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis special little girl doesn’t have a lot to call her own. But she’s offering what she does have so other children who may be struggling can have a present under the tree. Inside the Bandshell at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park,...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Ten-year-old girl loses fight with cancer a week before Christmas

INMAN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A ten-year-old girl has lost her battle with cancer just a week before Christmas. Ava Woodard was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumor, in June 2020. Ava's mother, Rhoda, noticed her daughter straining her eyes more often and wanted to...
GREENVILLE, SC
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WISN

Dog at shelter for 1,130+ days hopes for Christmas home

DELAVAN, Wis. — Meet Tucker!. He's been at the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan since Nov. 24, 2018. Volunteers at the shelter wrote an adorable post on Facebook hoping to find Tucker a home for the holidays. "Dear Santa Claus, Why doesn't anyone want me?" the post began. Tucker...
DELAVAN, WI
AOL Corp

7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

When 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying at posted it on their Facebook page.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Toys#Pioneer Park#Klew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Killeen Daily Herald

Family helps city of Nolanville to bring Christmas to kids

NOLANVILLE — A Nolanville family made a huge difference in the lives of some the city’s children this week. The family — who wish to be anonymyous — took it upon themselves to buy every toy or gift that a child wrote and requested from “Santa” at Nolanville City Hall recently.
NOLANVILLE, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Hospital employees share holiday spirit with less-fortunate children

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) — Good Samaritan employees have been busy these past few weeks purchasing gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree, they say. Thanks to the employees’ generosity through the program, 145 children will have a little something extra for them under the tree Christmas morning. The Christmas gifts were given to kids in […]
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy