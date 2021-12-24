Minot Fire Department honors recruits, announces promotions after no ceremonies in 2020

The Minot Fire Department held a promotion and graduation ceremony in December to honor firefighters after no ceremonies were held in 2020.

This ceremony also honored firefighters and employees from other city departments for their help with holding COVID testing at Fire Station 1.

Below are the promotions and honors:

Joseph Anderson, Tyler Christen, Brad Newman, Caleb Harris, Damon Laks, Jameson Hayden, Austin Berntson, Myles Hanson and Brady Tougas were honored as members of the 2021 recruit class

Augustus Urban, Josh Olson, James Dockter, Alex Coleman, Bradley Walhood, Jesse Miller, Jason West, Seth Herigstad, Danny Raymond, Jonathan Hanson, Mark Mathieson, Jaydee Bach, Hans Kristiansen, Charles Shoemaker and Kyle McFadden were promoted to senior firefighter

Robby Brown, Stuart Hammer and Dana Summers were promoted to fire inspector II

Justin Burgess, Casey Meadows, Kyle Beck and Shane Gilliss were promoted to captain

Jason Babinchak, Austin Burns and Brent Weber were promoted to battalion chief

