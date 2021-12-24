ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Woman, 32, killed in wrong-way wreck in southeast Alabama

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
A 32-year-old woman died after her car collided with a truck going the wrong way on a road in southeast Alabama, police said Friday. Elizzabeth Ferguson, 32, of...

AL.com

Man gunned down outside family’s Birmingham home on Christmas Day

Christmas Day turned deadly for a man going to visit family at a north Birmingham home. Birmingham police identified the victim as Raymond Cotton Jr. He was 42,. Cotton, according to authorities, arrived at his family’s 40th Street West house in Hooper City and was immediately met with gunfire. Police said he had parked his car in the driveway and was walking between two homes when the unidentified suspect approached him on foot and opened fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

As woman burns to death at Florida gas station, homeless man helps her children

Jared Pierson said he was panhandling with a friend near the exit of a Publix in Palm Harbor on Wednesday afternoon when the two heard a crash. Pierson, 34, thought it was just another fender bender. Then he saw the flames at the Circle K gas station across the road. A Honda sport utility vehicle had caught fire after a Nissan sedan had been backed into a gas pump, knocking the pump over onto the Honda.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Before his Mississippi execution, David Neal Cox led authorities to body of sister-in-law missing since 2007

Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution last month. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. Her body was found on land that had once belonged to her family in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

$5,000 reward offered in 2020 hit-and-run that killed Selma man

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in a deadly hit-in-run in 2020. Martinez Smiley, 30, was killed Nov. 9, 2020, in the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Selma. Authorities said he was crossing the street near an elementary school that night when he was killed.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Santa may need his summer suit for Alabama stops

Christmas Day 2021 is almost guaranteed to be a warm one across Alabama, and Santa may need to bring his short-sleeved shirts for the trip. The National Weather Service is predicting that high temperatures on Saturday, Christmas Day, will be much warmer than usual and may approach record territory. That’s...
ALABAMA STATE
