There are boring jobs, cool jobs, and there's being a test driver for a supercar manufacturer. Bugatti test driver Steve Jenny has one of the coolest jobs in the world: he is in charge of all final delivery checks, and gets to drive virtually every Bugatti that leaves the Molsheim factory. Bugatti recently celebrated this lucky man by exploring what his role actually means, and to show that being a test driver for one of the world's most exclusive brands is not as easy as it may seem, but definitely as fun. How could it not be when you get to drive the Bugatti Divo before anyone else?

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO