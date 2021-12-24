ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded just north of Pikeville

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Scientists detected two early morning earthquakes in Kentucky. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter near Jackson, Kentucky, was detected around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The USGS recorded a second 2.6 magnitude quake about two hours later, with an epicenter just north of Pikeville. The USGS says it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, W.Va.

Another quake was detected earlier in the morning centered around Mosheim, in East Tennessee, with a 2.0 magnitude.

There were no reports of damage according to the news station.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

