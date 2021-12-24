2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded just north of Pikeville

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Scientists detected two early morning earthquakes in Kentucky. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter near Jackson, Kentucky, was detected around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The USGS recorded a second 2.6 magnitude quake about two hours later, with an epicenter just north of Pikeville. The USGS says it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, W.Va.

Another quake was detected earlier in the morning centered around Mosheim, in East Tennessee, with a 2.0 magnitude.

There were no reports of damage according to the news station.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.