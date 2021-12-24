ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.D. Crowe, Bluegrass Banjo Icon, Dead at 84

By Joseph Hudak
Register Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.D. Crowe, a pioneering banjo player with his progressive bluegrass group the New South, died Friday morning, according to a post on the musician’s Facebook page. He was 84. “This morning at around 3 a.m. our dad, JD Crowe, went home,” Crowe’s family wrote. “Prayers needed for all...

www.registercitizen.com

WTVQ

Bluegrass legend J.D. Crowe passes away Christmas Eve morning

A post shared on Facebook by Kentucky Country Music reads in part, “Earlier this morning, we received the news of the passing of J.D. Crowe, as confirmed by his son David. You could not have found a nicer guy in the world of bluegrass than Crowe. One of the hardest working guys in the music business, he was also a hoot to be around.”
MUSIC
