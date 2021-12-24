ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Increasing clouds this evening, few shower chances

By Caitlin Harvey
KETV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will increase this evening with...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
vandaliaradio.com

Unseasonably warm with a chance of isolated showers for Christmas Day

Christmas Day will feel a lot like a spring day. We have a chance of an isolated shower–mainly this morning–with otherwise partly sunny skies and a high of 61 for today. Winds out of the southwest will gust about 20 miles per hour and will shift to the northwest by late today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for tonight and cooler with a low of 38.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
hawaiinewsnow.com

A few windward showers, slightly easing trades for Christmas Day

Mele Kalikimaka! Most of Hawaii nei should experience a bright Hawaiian Christmas Day, with only a few light windward showers. The Kona slopes of Hawaii Island may still get more pop-up showers in the afternoon as a shallow band of showers continues to move southward through the island chain. Trade winds will ease a bit but it will still be locally breezy for some areas.
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Saturday Evening Forecast: A warm weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few areas of fog. Lows near 62. Tomorrow: Warmer and mostly clear skies. Highs near 80. Temperatures got to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures are on the cool side. Lows are in the low 60s. A few areas of fog will be possible early in the morning. Highs get to the low 80s and mostly clear skies for Sunday. The end of December is going to be a warm end. A few isolated showers are going to be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. A stalled front keeps our rain chances for the end of the week. Temperatures stay on the warm side with low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Another windy day tomorrow

Good morning, everyone! The high today will be around 69 degrees. We will see temperature cool down to the low 70’s and high 60’s for this weekend. Windy conditions continue into next week. And next Monday we cool down to the 60’s thanks to a cold front from the west. We look to stay in the 60’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Clouds increase overnight, mild temps

Merry Christmas everyone! Hope you’re having a nice holiday. It was a rather warm Christmas statewide except for the northwest corner. We reached 55° in ABQ, which makes it the warmest Christmas in four years. It was still fairly windy across the east, but things have calmed down considerably now. We’re beginning to see clouds increase again ahead of our next weather maker Sunday. This means more mountain snow for the San Juan as well as more higher wind gusts for the rest of the state. High wind warnings are in effect for most of Sunday east of the central mountains including the Estancia Valley and Upper RGV. Wind gusts will break 40-45 mph for this region and topple 60 mph for the east! So the wind isn’t going anywhere even into the longer range forecast. High temps Sunday will remain 10-15° above average with more 70s for the southeast.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WISH-TV

Wet and warm Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is no white Christmas across Indiana. However, it’s going to warm with showers for the first part of the day. TODAY: Temperatures start off in the 60s and will gradually fall into the middle 50s by the late afternoon. Showers continue for the first part of the day and eventually come to an end shortly after noon. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times with winds gusting near 25 mph. Winds gradually drop later in the afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hawaiinewsnow.com

More clouds, showers may dominate the coming week

High clouds will increase over the state Sunday as a deep upper low develops to the northwest. Winds will shift out of the east-southeast, with an area of deep moisture forming to the west of Kauai. This area of heavy rain should remain west of the state, but showers could still increase over Kauai and Oahu.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy