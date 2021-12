PHOENIX, NY – Students at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School are lifting one another up through a schoolwide art collaboration. The annual project, spearheaded by art teachers Brandi Finniss and Beth Pritchard, gives students in fifth through eighth grades the opportunity to combine their talents into one large-scale creation. As part of this year’s project, each artist created a drawing on a balloon shape to represent themselves with the theme “What Lifts You?” The goal of the project was for students to use art to share more about what inspires them in their life.

PHOENIX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO