ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Santa’s journey tracked as Christmas Day dawns across the world

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEbKi_0dVSdaUs00

Defence chiefs in North America insist that Santa “calls all the shots” as they continued the tradition of following his journey around the world.

Norad, the joint US-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking St Nicholas on his global mission, has confirmed the munificent courier and his reindeer-powered sleigh laden with presents of all shapes and sizes has begun the annual circumnavigation to bring a welcome dose of joy to deserving children for the second time in the pandemic era.

The Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress on December 24, with the Santa Tracker letting families watch Father Christmas in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

From deep inside Norad headquarters, dozens of volunteers field an unrelenting wave of phone calls while it can be watched by visiting https://www.noradsanta.org, check out #NORADTracksSanta and @NoradSanta on Twitter, or use the associated apps.

Even before Friday’s takeoff, the Norad webpage had been visited more than three million times, Norad spokesman Preston Schlachter said.

“Every household, every country is having to deal with the impact of this pandemic.

“Santa Claus is an icon, and he is a source of joy for a lot of people,” Mr Schlachter said.

For those worried about Santa’s safety, or their own, the bearded man will likely be wearing a mask at each stop, and of course he is wearing gloves, Mr Schlachter noted.

For the technically inclined, Norad’s website offers more data on the voyage – weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons, or 54,600 metric tons; sleigh propulsion: nine RP, or reindeer power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYYuS_0dVSdaUs00
A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Like any good Christmas tale, the programme’s origin has been told for generations.

In 1955, Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, the on-duty commander one night at Norad’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defence Command, answered a call from a child who dialled a number that was misprinted in an ad in a newspaper, thinking she was calling Santa.

Col Shoup “answered the call, thought it was a prank at first, but then realised what had happened and assured the child that he was Santa, and thus started the tradition that we are celebrating now 66 years later”, Mr Schlachter said.

Norad’s mission is to watch the skies above North America for any potential threats.

Come early Christmas Eve, the Santa operation begins when a cluster of radar stations in northern Canada and Alaska pick up an infrared signature emanating from Rudolph’s nose.

Norad’s array of geostationary satellites above the Earth monitor the journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYwXa_0dVSdaUs00
Chimney pots all over the world are braced for a high-profile visitor (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

It is all shown on large, “unclassified” display screens in a festively decorated command post at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Masked volunteers sit at tables equipped with telephones, garland, miniature Christmas trees, plenty of caffeine-laden candy and coffee – and hand sanitiser.

“We Have the Watch,” is Norad’s military-mission motto.

And when it comes to Santa, Norad adds: “Santa calls the shots.

“We just track him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

In Pictures: Christmas Day celebrations around the world

Festive traditions around the world have tentatively returned after 2020 celebrations were hampered by coronavirus restrictions. All over the globe families and communities are marking the day, as Australians took to the beach, Christians across the Middle East headed to church and, for some, the shopping continued.
CELEBRATIONS
newschain

Christmas celebrations continue across world despite shadow cast by Covid

Families and communities have been marking Christmas Day across the globe despite varying levels of coronavirus-related restrictions. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers – 70% of their seating capacity – and attendees had to be fully vaccinated.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Sierra Sun

Where’s Santa now? Use the NORAD Santa Tracker to find out

Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
CHRISTMAS
Flying Magazine

How NORAD Tracks Santa’s Sleigh

Santa Claus reviews his flight plan for his trek across the globe in the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Current Operations Center. [Courtesy: NORAD]. It won’t be long before everyone’s favorite jolly old elf takes to the skies on his annual spree of gift giving for...
POLITICS
iheart.com

NORAD Tracking Santa Claus Around The World For The 66th Straight Year

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus on his global journey for the 66th consecutive year. NORAD started monitoring Santa around 4 a.m. as he departed the North Pole for his first stop in the South Pacific before heading to visit every continent on Earth. They say their fighter pilots will rendezvous with Santa around 10 p.m. to welcome and escort him safely through North American airspace.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Tracking#Santa Tracker#Track Santa Claus#Christmas Tree#Defence#3d#Twitter#Rp#Air Force
audacy.com

NORAD's Santa Claus tracking began 'with a typo'

(KMOX) - For 364 days a year, NORAD is watching the skies over the U.S. to protect the country from enemies. But on Christmas Eve, it's keeping a special eye on Santa Claus and his sleigh. Now, there's a phone app, website and tons of social media posts about Santa's...
POLITICS
cincyweekend.com

Follow Santa’s Global Journey, Thanks to NORAD Santa Tracker

You’ll soon be able to track Santa as he makes his journey around the globe!. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will begin its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents the night before Christmas. This year, the NORAD Tracks Santa website features Santa’s...
MUSIC
The Georgia Sun

Here’s how your kids can track Santa today

Are your kids anxious and excited about Santa coming tonight? You can track St. Nick’s movements through the sky using the NORAD Santa tracker app and website. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 66th Anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the globe. The NORAD...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

‘Santa calls the shots. We just track him’: NORAD manning its screens and phones as Santa Claus circles the globe.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
cbs3duluth.com

Where in the world is Santa Claus? How to Track Santa

Santa Claus is already delivering presents to families and kids around the world. The NORAD Santa Tracker keeps an eye on where he is and how many presents he has delivered. NORAD allows you to track Santa on a 3D map using radar and other technologies. Santa will be able...
CHRISTMAS
fox5ny.com

Santa tracker: NORAD ready to show when he's coming to town

It’s almost Christmas and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker website is up and running, counting down the days until Santa packs up his giant sleigh and harnesses his magical reindeer to deliver millions of gifts to children across the globe. In the days leading up...
POLITICS
Albany Herald

Here's how to track Santa around the world, thanks to NORAD

Santa Claus has packed his sleigh with toys for all the good girls and boys and he has made sure the reindeer are secured for takeoff. Now, they are traveling around the world to visit millions of households. While you are waiting to hear the jingle of bells in the...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy