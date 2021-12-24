ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

City of Minot to offer free dumping from Dec. 27-Jan. 8

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHFgY_0dVSdPjl00

The City of Minot will offer free dumping at landfills between Dec. 27, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022, to help residents dispose of waste accumulated during the holidays.

Residents can dispose of trash at the landfill free of charge by bringing a current water bill.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 14, the city will also provide dumpsters at two locations to help residents dispose of live Christmas trees. The dumpsters will be at Site #7 located at 16th Street SW and 16th Avenue SW and at Site #3 located at 11th Street NW and 4th Avenue NW. The city will also pick up Christmas trees that are placed near garbage cans.

Live trees are shredded for mulch, so City of Minot Sanitation Superintendent Josh Kraft asks that all lights, decorations, bags and stands be removed before dropping them off.

The landfill will be open from Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 3-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

City of Bismarck planning for its 150th anniversary

The City of Bismarck is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022, and Mayor Steven Bakken is looking for ways to commemorate this milestone. A committee formed at last week’s city council meeting will help put together this sesquicentennial celebration. The committee is asking the public for ideas or interest in being involved to contact City […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Thousands of toys heading to four North Dakota tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) — Thousands of toys — enough to fill two semi-trucks — are headed to four North Dakota tribes for Christmas. “MHA Nation, Standing Rock, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and different ministries in town,” Cara Currie Hall said. Hall and her husband, Ken run Kingdom Business Fellowship, a nonprofit that works with […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot City Council approves bid for new City Hall

Minot’s City Council has approved a bid for a new City Hall on Monday. The project is coming at a cost slightly higher than what was budgeted. The city’s first bid attempt ended with no obvious choice because of the high bid cost. After a re-bid, officials recommended Rolac Contracting at a price of about […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Government
KX News

Bismarck Fire Department will celebrate Christmas while on duty

Christmas is a time for family and holiday cheer, but for essential workers, Christmas is just another day on the job. As firefighters, the Bismarck Fire Department know their job is important and comes with sacrifices. Instead of being at home, they are often at working on holidays. “It’s definitely something that people kind of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Go Downtown Minot e-gift card launched to ease shopping local

Buying local may be the best option right now for last-minute holiday shoppers. Downtown Minot wants to make that shopping experience easier for shoppers in the Minot area. With the introduction of the Go Downtown Minot initiative — e-gift card shoppers can buy from over 30 participating local stores. Downtown Minot Business Professional Association said […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

City continues partnership with Minot Area Chamber EDC

Minot City Council approved a contract to continue the city’s partnership with the Minot Area Chamber EDC for 2022 at Monday’s meeting. The city agreed to pay $435,000 for the contracted services from MACEDC, which include: Developing a comprehensive economic development strategic plan Developing key performance indicators Conducting business retention and expansion interviews or surveys […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Minot Sanitation#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Church offering free Christmas Day dinners in Minot

“North Dakota nice” rings true once again as people step up to the plate to hold a holiday meal for those who may not get to otherwise have one. Minot Community Holiday Meals typically host, but this year, a church is making it happen. Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Minot is offering free Christmas Day meals. […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KX News

Three North Dakota lawmakers announce reelection campaigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three Republican North Dakota lawmakers representing the southwestern part of the state have announced their reelection campaigns. The Bismarck Tribune reports Reps. Jim Schmidt of Huff; Karen Rohr of Mandan; and Sen. David Schaible of Mott will all run for a fourth time to return to the Capitol. The three lawmakers […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot officials report citizen views after 1st community survey

The City of Minot took inventory of itself recently through a resident survey. According to the survey, more than 70 percent of residents say the city is an excellent place to live, work and raise a family. Respondents also say they are generally happy with how fire, library and police departments perform. Residents say they […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck church feeds hundreds, gives away toys on Christmas Eve

Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck carried out its mission of feeding hundreds for free this Christmas Eve. The church fed about 500 people a Christmas meal of turkey, corn and mash potatoes among other food items. In addition to the free meals, about 600 Christmas toys were also handed out, thanks to community donations. The […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Fire Department delivers toys for Sanford pediatric patients

Christmas will now be brighter for some children at Sanford Hospital. The Bismarck Fire Department delivered dozens of toys Wednesday morning to the First International Bank in Bismarck. Those toys will go to pediatric patients. It’s the ninth year in a row the first responders have donated gifts to a nonprofit in the area. Bismarck […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota man, oil field companies win $3.8 million in legal fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A jury has awarded a North Dakota man and two oil field companies associated with him almost $4 million in a legal dispute. Southwest Judicial District Judge William Herauf signed the final order in the case on Tuesday. The jury ruled in favor of Shawn Kluver, Seven Star Holdings and Little […]
KX News

Authorities investigating fatal oil field explosion near Ross

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a fatal explosion occurred at an oil field business. A water tanker apparently blew out at JM Oilfield Services near Ross on Saturday. The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old employee Jesse Holmquist was killed in the blast. Another employee was injured and taken to a hospital. […]
ROSS, ND
KX News

Longtime North Dakota lawmaker George Keiser dead at 75

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck Rep. George Keiser, a longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker who announced last week he would not seek another term in the Legislature, has died. Keiser died Wednesday at age 75. In 2019, Keiser disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy