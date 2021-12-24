Kristin Davis didn't hesitate to join And Just Like That...

Kim Cattrall has played Samantha Jones ‘for the last time’ and won’t return to a ‘Sex and the City’ project ever again, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Cattrall, 65, has no regrets in deciding not to reprise her role as the iconic Samantha Jones in And Just Like That. “Kim is sticking to her guns on not coming back for anything Sex And The City related because it wouldn’t be fun for her at all to go back and work with people she doesn’t get along with,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is proud of the show and what she has done on it and for it, but she’s moved on and she wants to do shows and movies that make her happy and challenge her.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO