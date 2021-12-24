Kristin Davis didn't hesitate to join And Just Like That...

And Just Like That…, HBO Max‘s Sex and the City reboot, follows some familiar faces into wildly uncharted emotional territory. The series premiere reintroduces us to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they’ve settled into their 50s in a post-COVID New York City. While everything — save Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) absence — seems hunky dory, each of the ladies are about to be blindsided by life. And Just Like That… isn’t so much a continuation of Sex and the City as it is a study of where that show’s characters might wind up in 20 years’ time. It’s a bittersweet series full of nostalgic Easter eggs, shifting cultural conversations, and real grief. It might not be for everyone, but And Just Like That… is must-watch TV for Sex and the City fans.
