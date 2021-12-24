ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

U Of I Instituting Proof Of Vaccine Policy At Public Events

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Illinois is instituting a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative-test policy for public events. Starting...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Boston Proof Of Vaccination Policy And City Worker Vaccine Mandate Set For January

BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston will require proof of COVID vaccination for certain indoor spaces, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday. The B-Together initiative requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. This will go into effect on...
BOSTON, MA
Town Square LIVE News

UD: All spring students must be vaccinated, boosted

  All students, whether online or in class, must be vaccinated and have a booster before returning for spring semester, UD said Thursday.   The University of Delaware will require all spring students to be vaccinated with a booster shot by Jan. 24 whether they are on campus, online or in a blended schedule. In an email announcement to students ... Read More
COLLEGES
iheart.com

Proof Of Vaccination Soon Required In Boston

Proof of vaccination is going to be required for many indoor spaces in Boston by mid-January. It includes restaurants, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Additionally, with Coronavirus surging, all city employees must be fully vaccinated by mid-February, unless granted a medical or religious exemption. Mayor Michelle Wu says vaccines are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
qrockonline.com

Governor Pritzker Announces Steps To Stop Recent Statewide Surge Of COVID

Governor JB Pritzker says the state is doing what it can to tackle the problem as COVID cases continue to rise. He adds that the Delta variant surge is causing him to talk with doctors all over the state. Governor Pritzker also mentioned that they are trying to address the shortage of health care workers. Yesterday’s daily total of infections was more than seven thousand along with 78 additional deaths. That is the highest daily death toll since February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

Ridgewood NJ, in accordance with the New Jersey Hospital Association’s visitation guidelines, Valley Hospital has updated two areas of its visitation policy; changes are noted below. As a reminder, all visitors must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (with limited exceptions as noted in our policy).
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Athletics#Central Illinois#College#U Of I#Covid#State Farm Center#Ttwn Media Networks Inc
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
MarketWatch

I’m done with Illinois! I want to retire in a small town in a neighboring state — so where should I go?

I’m looking for a small-town atmosphere, with open land around it and maybe a body of water nearby. I always said my ideal would be water in the front and trees in the back. I can’t be too far from the family just west of the Chicago suburbs, but I am done with Illinois! It doesn’t matter how many red counties you have, Chicago votes in who they want and we all have to go along with it.
ILLINOIS STATE
WJLA

Parents and teachers react to Glenn Youngkin's call to lift school mask mandate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Monday, incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he opposes mask mandates in schools despite rising COVID-19 cases. "I believe children need to be in the classroom five days a week,” Youngkin said. “And I also believe we can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children. And I don’t believe that mandating masks in school is the right way."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Congresswomen Axne Introduces Legislation For Social Security Hotline

Iowa’s Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne is introducing legislation that older Iowans will get answers from the Social Security Administration. Axne explains, the bill called Meeting Our Seniors Social Security Needs Act would include a Social Security Hotline because the regular phone number isn’t being answered enough during business hours. Axne says this is a problem for older Iowans and why she introduced the bill.
U.S. POLITICS
umd.edu

City of College Park, University of Maryland Dedicate New City Hall

College Park, MD – The City of College Park and the University of Maryland celebrated the dedication of College Park’s new City Hall on December 14, 2021. The first collaborative project of its kind, the 95,000 square foot building is home to City Hall services, University of Maryland offices, retail space, and a large public plaza in downtown College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
scotteblog.com

Howard County Public School System reports more than 6,100 students in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) is providing quarantine numbers every Wednesday by 11 AM. Here is the latest information reported:. As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 (this should read December 21, 2021), there are 6142 students and 241 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact. These numbers will be updated every Wednesday by 11 AM.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy