SCHP searching for unknown vehicle following hit-and-run with 2 pedestrians

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for an unknown vehicle that hit two pedestrians and fled the scene Thursday night.

SCHP said the incident happened on S.C. 215, as known as, Stone Station Road at approximately 10:22 p.m.

One pedestrian had great bodily injuries as a result of the collision, troopers said. The suspect vehicle will possibly have damage to the right front and/or passenger side.

If anyone has information about this incident, call SCHP at (864) 241-1000

