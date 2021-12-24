ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

SCHP searching for unknown vehicle following hit-and-run with 2 pedestrians

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBCcd_0dVSd3eG00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for an unknown vehicle that hit two pedestrians and fled the scene Thursday night.

SCHP said the incident happened on S.C. 215, as known as, Stone Station Road at approximately 10:22 p.m.

One pedestrian had great bodily injuries as a result of the collision, troopers said. The suspect vehicle will possibly have damage to the right front and/or passenger side.

If anyone has information about this incident, call SCHP at (864) 241-1000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Police investigate shooting in West Pelzer, 1 injured

WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in West Pelzer are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured. According to the West Pelzer Police Chief, a call came in at 4 p.m. for shots fired at a home on Holiday Street. When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. He […]
PELZER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Child injured in Henderson Co. accidental shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)–A 3-year-old is receiving medical treatment at Mission Hospital after an accidental shooting. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 2:25 p.m. that a 3-year-old child had gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot. The Sheriff’s Office says the can came from Spicer Cover […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Weather#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

NC man charged in death of CMPD officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSPA 7News

Deputies search for man wanted in Greenville Co. bank robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery Thursday. Investigators with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating a bank robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union on E. Butler Road that happened just after 11 a.m. The suspect, described as a male, wearing a black jacket, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, officials confirm to FOX Charlotte. Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy