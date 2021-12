Irish professional wrestler Stephen Farrelly, better known by his ring name ‘Sheamus’, made his debut in WWE in 2009. His rivalry with Goldust, and later with Shelton Benjamin have established him as a great heel. However, a heel Sheamus attacking the babyface of the company John Cena has helped the Irish superstar to gain huge momentum. His intriguing rivalry with Cena gives provides him with the opportunity to put his hands on the WWE Championship. This 1.91 m tall wrestler grabs that opportunity with both hands as he defeats Cena on a 13 December TLC pay-per-view to become the first Irish-born WWE Championship holder.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO