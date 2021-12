2021 film festivals like Cannes and Toronto have been adjusting to the ever-changing climate. Director Spike Lee accidentally revealed the Cannes Palme d’Or winner early; just one of the biggest awards of the festival…no big deal. In Lee’s defense, he is not a French speaker, so it’s an easy mistake to make. Despite the slip-ups, the film festivals are chugging on. Kenneth Branaugh and Julia Ducournau rake in awards. Many international film festivals like Sundance, Cannes, and Toronto require daily saliva tests just to enter. There have been some festivals that went online, so the festivities could still continue. Others made strict changes and greatly limited their capacities. 2021 International film festivals like Toronto and Venice are the ones that chose to proceed with in-person awards but limited their attendance. All the precautions are so the talent, staff, and attendees can be safe and enjoy the showings.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO