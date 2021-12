Jake Paul is really starting to grab the combat sports world by the balls and as a result he’s aiming high when it comes to his revamped boxing bucket list. Paul, who has transformed from social media star to professional boxer in just a few years, is coming off the biggest win of his career. Earlier this month, Paul fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a short-notice rematch that produced absolute fireworks inside of the boxing ring. Paul ended up knocking out “Chosen One” and turned him into a stiff board with one single punch. It was arguably the best finish in boxing this year (check it out HERE).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO