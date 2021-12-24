ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12903 Plantation Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the neighborhood of Lake Wilderness. This home boasts new LVP flooring throughout, Two separate living rooms as well as...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15802 Anthony Way

DON+GGT MISS THIS ONE +GG LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!Corner Lot home in a cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after top-rated Bowie School District. Four (4) Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the upper level and the main level boasts a formal living room, separate dining room, family room, powder room, laundry room, and eat-in kitchen. The lower level is just waiting for your design - think theatre room, recreation room, workout room, guest suite, home office +GG the possibilities are endless. Enjoy your evenings during all seasons on the stunning deck overlooking your private and spacious yard in this charming neighborhood. Easy access to major commuter routes near two Metro stations and the Bowie State MARC station, shopping, restaurants, and more... ! No HOA and the City of Bowie provides many amenities featuring water views, fishing, walking paths, soccer fields, and playgrounds. Easy access to Rt 50, 197, and 301. Add this one to your list to see today +GG you won+GGt want to miss it!! Enjoy all the benefits of this great community and superb location. Located just minutes from rt 50, 301, and bowie town center. You never have to get in a car to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment. Open house Monday, December 27, 2:00-4:00.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4521 Rosemary Way

2 Bedroom 2 Full bath brick home located in a beautiful Private Peaceful Community. Large spacious lot over 4 acres. Lower level includes a second kitchen for possible in law suite. 2 car attached garage. Wont last long! Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

147 Carriage Hill Drive

Welcome to this turn key home, nestled in a cul-de-sac. Pride of ownership is noticeable in this home which boasts 6 bedrooms, 4.5 full baths and a 3 car garage. The foyer leads you to the formal living room, dining room and eat-in Kitchen. Highlights include hard wood floors throughout the formal living/dining room, family room & a fireplace which leads out to the patio deck. Two en suite bathrooms in the upper level (owner's suite and bedroom), and a separate loft/recreation area. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining. This move-in ready home has all the big ticket items updated within the last 4 years; hard wood floors (2020), crown molding (2020), theater room framed/wired (2021) brick fireplace (2020), HVAC (2018).
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

416 Dripping Spring Drive

Checkout the Maddy by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. Perfect for downsizing but still spacious. Oversized one car garage with opener and enclosed storage. Large kitchen w/separate island & stainless steel appliances. Open floorplan with split bedrooms. Laundry conveniently located outside primary bedroom. Front & rear covered porches and stone water table are standard! (Pictures of similar construction)
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7620 Greenwich Road

Located just over the Fauquier line in Nokesville, this charming 2100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom and 2.5 full bathroom rambler has been updated with new flooring and new appliances. This home has a bright and airy vibe with a spacious kitchen open to the family room. The primary suite is a great size and offers a private bath. Kettle Run/Auburn/Greenville schools. You don't want to miss this incredible opportunity to make this private country home yours! The home has been professionally painted, cleaned, and landscaped within the past month. Xfinity cable/internet and no HOA! The septic was completely replaced in 2021! Don't miss this opportunity to own this wonderful property!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Drake Court

Beautiful 2 Level, 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Cape Cod home.Main Level Bedroom and Full Bath with 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs and a Half Bath.Remodeled Bathrooms, New Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted Throughout. New Big Driveway With Enough Parking for 4 cars or More. With an Amazing Patio for your Cookouts. Also two New Sheds in the Backyard. Easy Access to Major Roads, Parks and Shopping.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Marshall Court

Lovely brick home on 2 1/2 acres with all the big-ticket upgrades recently completed. HVAC (Trane) & water heater 2020, Roof 2 years old with 25-year shingles & transferrable warranty, refrigerator 2021, New fence 12/2021. 2 car garage. On a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. New carpet! Ready for move-in! Rural feel but a great location in Stafford close to everything! One-year Choice home warranty included. See 3D Matterport tour for a walkthrough now!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

122 Camrose Avenue

Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has everything updated. New roof, new siding, new hvac, new windows, new hot water heater, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless- steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. All new carpet in the bedrooms. All your big expenses are covered. Great starter home with an extra room that can be used as an office or one of those new trending dog rooms. Basement has been fully waterproofed and has the option to refinish. The only thing it needs is your personal touch!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18905 Highstream Drive , #737

Three levels townhome in sought after Manchester Farm community renovated and ready for your move with upgrades galore. Enter to open concept with brand new white cabinets kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter top, undermount sink, renovated two and half bathrooms, wood-look flooring in all rooms and fresh paint throughout. Half bath, family room and eat in kitchen on entry/main level. Two bed rooms, full bath, and large laundry room on 1st upper. The full top level is dedicated to the huge master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Low monthly association fee includes insurance coverage and free membership to the beautiful and large outdoor community pool. Access to best Germantown school district (Ronald McNair E.S., Kingsview M.S., and Northwest H.S.). Close to everything: restaurants, shopping, MD parks, soccer-plex, and many DMV commuters options within minutes including MARC Brunswick train station, I-270, I-370, Metro red line. DON+GGT MISS!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3705 Glenmoor Reserve Lane

JANUARY 2022 DELIVERY! A rare opportunity in one of the most sought-after locations in ROCK CREEK NATIONAL PARK, this newly constructed *END UNIT*, four-bedroom masterpiece blends the best of nature and luxury with the Parks nearly 1,700 acres of protected woodlands. To the south, the developer has added a unique backdrop an attractive screen wall that creates a tremendous amount of privacy and acts to absorb sound. Detailed sound engineering features result in whisper-quiet interiors. From renowned internationally recognized architect Lessard Design, this immaculate property creates a connection to the outdoors right off the spacious kitchen which features a Calacatta Venice quartz waterfall island, high-touch items like gold cabinet door hardware, smart faucet, and energy-efficient led lighting throughout. Leave the heavy lifting to your elevator. A suite of Bosch stainless steel appliances, with the U-Line Beverage refrigerator, the kitchen is not only an entertainment centerpiece but provides a chef-level cooking experience. The great room area is equipped with a 100 inch IgniteXL electric fireplace, engineered white oak floors, and windows that allow an abundance of natural light. More than a bedroom, the sprawling primary suite is in a class of its own, with wooded views, double custom walk-in closets, a spa-inspired shower, and a private water closet. The lower-level flex room offers 13 ft ceilings, a full bath, and a separate entrance that leads to a slate porch, a covered patio, with a breathtaking backdrop of Rock Creek Park. Creekside Chevy Chase offers 2-year plumbing, electrical and mechanical warranty, and a 10-year structural warranty. Act now before it's too late!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

448 Q Street NW , #1

This is the new home for you! Striking two-level condominium with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and with your own outdoor space. 448 Q Street presents two homes that have been expertly thought-out and finely crafted, defining urban luxury. Comfortable open floor plans and a decadent list of designer details complete this offering. Updated for today's discerning resident, the smart floor open plan seamlessly connects living & dining spaces with a chef's kitchen featuring professional-grade appliances on the main level. This level also offers over-sized windows affording an abundance of natural light, and a convenient half-bath for guests. Level two is the private area of the residence with 3 bedrooms and 2 luxurious bathrooms. This home is finished to the highest standards, in the heart of Shaw! An impressive array of award winning restaurants, boutiques, fitness studios, and services just blocks away! Parking available for sale.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 51 Clavius Way

THIS AMAZING 5 acre lot is in a secluded community. Bring your dreams to life in the country! Bring your house plans, bring your horses. To top it off this awesome neighborhood has a common area with pond, gazebo and picnic table and access to Sleepy Creek State Forest with over 28,000ac on which to hike, hunt, fish, and camp. This gem is private yet just 30 min. to Martinsburg, 20 min. to Inwood and 35 min. to Winchester. Minutes from the VA State line.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

204 David Drive

Located in Chestertown, this home has nice space, a new deck, and a somewhat new addition which provides great living space! Breakfast room has a fireplace, and the family room has a gas fireplace. The den is scheduled for new carpet in January. This home has been a rental in the past so could benefit from some TLC. Solid bones with a traditional floor plan. Back yard is spacious, plenty of room for games, and space for your furry friends, All appliances convey. Easy to show. Second level has a full bath and there are four bedrooms to chose from. Come check out this new listing.
thexunewswire.com

1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
thexunewswire.com

5179 Chantilly Ln.

DELHI - Charming 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch - DELHI TWNSP-Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with new flooring and freshly painted. One car garage. Oak Hills Schools. Stainless steel fridge. Location. 5179 Chantilly Ln., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1595. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/25/2021. Listing...
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

Spacious Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - 1-Bed, 2-Bath Plus Den! - Enjoy the expansive views in this east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
thexunewswire.com

2655 Pancoast Ave.

WESTWOOD- ROOMY 3 BEDROOM @ FULL BATH CAPE COD W? COVERED FRONT PORCH - Roomy 3 bedroom cape cod awaits you! Spacious bedrooms with 2 closets in each and one wi/ a cedar closet! Large butler's pantry/mud room attached to kitchen. Entertainment area in rear yard and 2 car detached garage.
CandysDirt

Home Prices in Near Southside’s Hemphill Heights Move Skyward

You can’t say I didn’t warn you. Four years ago I marked Hemphill Heights as a likely locus for appreciation and restoration. Still, I did raise an eyebrow when I came across two current listings at over $400,000 — $100K over the median price for this Near Southside neighborhood. Even two years ago the median would have been just north of $200K. But investors, flippers, and urban pioneers have been infiltrating Hemphill Heights these last few years and have left their mark on the market.

