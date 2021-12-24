ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

245 Washington Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy split-floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, freshly painted, new carpet and new roof.. Spacious living area with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace to relax by Rear deck, nice back yard with storage shed, concrete driveway.. Home located in gated...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13200 Dutrow Drive

A spacious end unit townhome featuring 3 levels with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Located in the fabulous Clarksburg Ridge neighborhood close to several parks, trails, shopping, restaurants, I-270 and so much more! The main level includes hardwood floors, a bright open living area, kitchen with gas fireplace and access to a sunny deck. The huge primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet, high ceilings and a luxury bathroom with soaking tub. The finished basement/ground level offers a full bathroom, washer/dryer, recreation room/office or bedroom and walkout to a spacious 2 car garage with an additional freezer. Be sure to make an appointment to view this spacious, end unit townhome before it's gone!!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

396 Dripping Spring Drive

Checkout the Clara by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. Great curb appeal in an airy open floorplan w/split bedrooms for privacy. Large two car garage w/storage & opener. Spacious kitchen with separate island and large pantry. Master suite w/huge bath & walk in closet. Paved driveway, landscaped yard plus front & rear covered porches and stone water table are all standard! (Pictures of similar construction)
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18905 Highstream Drive , #737

Three levels townhome in sought after Manchester Farm community renovated and ready for your move with upgrades galore. Enter to open concept with brand new white cabinets kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter top, undermount sink, renovated two and half bathrooms, wood-look flooring in all rooms and fresh paint throughout. Half bath, family room and eat in kitchen on entry/main level. Two bed rooms, full bath, and large laundry room on 1st upper. The full top level is dedicated to the huge master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Low monthly association fee includes insurance coverage and free membership to the beautiful and large outdoor community pool. Access to best Germantown school district (Ronald McNair E.S., Kingsview M.S., and Northwest H.S.). Close to everything: restaurants, shopping, MD parks, soccer-plex, and many DMV commuters options within minutes including MARC Brunswick train station, I-270, I-370, Metro red line. DON+GGT MISS!
SOCCER
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7620 Greenwich Road

Located just over the Fauquier line in Nokesville, this charming 2100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom and 2.5 full bathroom rambler has been updated with new flooring and new appliances. This home has a bright and airy vibe with a spacious kitchen open to the family room. The primary suite is a great size and offers a private bath. Kettle Run/Auburn/Greenville schools. You don't want to miss this incredible opportunity to make this private country home yours! The home has been professionally painted, cleaned, and landscaped within the past month. Xfinity cable/internet and no HOA! The septic was completely replaced in 2021! Don't miss this opportunity to own this wonderful property!
NOKESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Marshall Court

Lovely brick home on 2 1/2 acres with all the big-ticket upgrades recently completed. HVAC (Trane) & water heater 2020, Roof 2 years old with 25-year shingles & transferrable warranty, refrigerator 2021, New fence 12/2021. 2 car garage. On a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. New carpet! Ready for move-in! Rural feel but a great location in Stafford close to everything! One-year Choice home warranty included. See 3D Matterport tour for a walkthrough now!
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Drake Court

Beautiful 2 Level, 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Cape Cod home.Main Level Bedroom and Full Bath with 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs and a Half Bath.Remodeled Bathrooms, New Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted Throughout. New Big Driveway With Enough Parking for 4 cars or More. With an Amazing Patio for your Cookouts. Also two New Sheds in the Backyard. Easy Access to Major Roads, Parks and Shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

147 Carriage Hill Drive

Welcome to this turn key home, nestled in a cul-de-sac. Pride of ownership is noticeable in this home which boasts 6 bedrooms, 4.5 full baths and a 3 car garage. The foyer leads you to the formal living room, dining room and eat-in Kitchen. Highlights include hard wood floors throughout the formal living/dining room, family room & a fireplace which leads out to the patio deck. Two en suite bathrooms in the upper level (owner's suite and bedroom), and a separate loft/recreation area. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining. This move-in ready home has all the big ticket items updated within the last 4 years; hard wood floors (2020), crown molding (2020), theater room framed/wired (2021) brick fireplace (2020), HVAC (2018).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Ladysmith Realty Inc#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4521 Rosemary Way

2 Bedroom 2 Full bath brick home located in a beautiful Private Peaceful Community. Large spacious lot over 4 acres. Lower level includes a second kitchen for possible in law suite. 2 car attached garage. Wont last long! Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10442 Rapidan Lane

Spacious and lovely 3 finished levels townhouse. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus room on the first floor. New paint, new carpet throughout the house. Open floor plans style home has lots of natural light. Balcony, upgraded appliances. Neighborhood near new shopping centers, restaurants, new business developments and entertainment centers. Location, location, location. Conveniently located close to direct commuter routes, Routes 66, 234 & 29! Condo amenities like tennis court and swimming pool. Two assigned parking spots(#315). Ready to move in.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

122 Camrose Avenue

Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has everything updated. New roof, new siding, new hvac, new windows, new hot water heater, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless- steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. All new carpet in the bedrooms. All your big expenses are covered. Great starter home with an extra room that can be used as an office or one of those new trending dog rooms. Basement has been fully waterproofed and has the option to refinish. The only thing it needs is your personal touch!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

448 Q Street NW , #1

This is the new home for you! Striking two-level condominium with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and with your own outdoor space. 448 Q Street presents two homes that have been expertly thought-out and finely crafted, defining urban luxury. Comfortable open floor plans and a decadent list of designer details complete this offering. Updated for today's discerning resident, the smart floor open plan seamlessly connects living & dining spaces with a chef's kitchen featuring professional-grade appliances on the main level. This level also offers over-sized windows affording an abundance of natural light, and a convenient half-bath for guests. Level two is the private area of the residence with 3 bedrooms and 2 luxurious bathrooms. This home is finished to the highest standards, in the heart of Shaw! An impressive array of award winning restaurants, boutiques, fitness studios, and services just blocks away! Parking available for sale.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thexunewswire.com

1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

Spacious Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - 1-Bed, 2-Bath Plus Den! - Enjoy the expansive views in this east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewater Drive , #3

Lake access building site with a dedicated deep water boat slip! Located off coveted Lake Shore Drive in the Edgewater community, this lot features a building envelope surrounded by community green space. Dock access is directly across the street and a short walk away away - 100 yards +/-. Paved parking area for easy unloading and is also ATV/golf cart friendly. Lot #3 is part of a 6 lot landominium concept where you own the building site and the home built on.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7029 Garrett Road

Have you heard the buzz about Parc Redland? Rockville's latest community leading the charts with the value in craftsmanship and afforable luxury you deserve! NEW HOMES CONSTRUCTION and selling fast! Early Spring delivery! Don't miss this wonderful enclave of ELEVATOR town homes convenient to everything! Unlike anything else on the market, this award-winning neighborhood is considered a "DESIGN FOR LIFE" community and provides everyone with ease of living. Anyone can live here! From the homes' latest in design trends to the zero-step entryways, these homes offer unique attributes for anyone: young and old, physically able and those with challenges. Every home features an oversized elevator, Bosch (standard) or Thermador appliance packages, high end finishes in every room, oversized 9' door double garage, and more! Open and airy floor plan, 9' ceilings on all levels, natural light, and the latest in architectural design make these homes first on your list! Help yourself to some exercise across the street with a 10-acre park featuring walking trails, tennis and basketball courts, playground and a soccer field. Or get on the Metro 1.9 miles away to take in the latest restaurant or exhibit downtown. Quick access to all commuter routes. Want to pick out your options? There is still time to let your creative side run free! There is even a built in Pet Wash Station option for your convenience. Hands down Parc Redland has the best quality in construction, materials, and finishes! Team that with affordable pricing, and you have a "home for a lifetime of living". Consultation services with our amazing interior designer included. $10,000 is property tax credits available. Do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stop in and see us - either via zoom or in person (OPEN Daily 11-6 or with an appointment) - you will be happy you did. Photos for likeness only. Built to suit.
ROCKVILLE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5806 Middleton Court

Seller motivated. Willing to work with builder to get project off the ground. Build your own home. Call lister for more information. Listing courtesy of Action Real Estate Services, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

418 Mattox Avenue

Great Opportunity To Own A 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, Lakefront Home in Placid Bay Estates. There Is A Rear Deck That Overlooks The Lake. There Is A Second Kitchen Which Allows The House To Be Sectioned Into The Main Dwelling And An In-Law Suite. The Property Features A Paved Driveway, Attached Two Car Carport. There Is A Voluntary HOA Where Membership Will Give Access To The Subdivision Amenities Such As A Boat Ramp On Mattox Creek (minutes to the Potomac River), Community Center, And Three Freshwater Lakes. Conveniently Located For An Easy Commute To Dahlgren and Fredericksburg.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5203 Rockfish Court

This is a great opportunity to own a very charming, move-in ready, home, on a quiet street in a convenient location! Yes, this home has it all! This home has been lovingly maintained and beautifully updated! The home features a very large and well equipped kitchen, with a bright and spacious dining area! This will be a great gathering area for entertaining! There is a large living room - perfect for guests or quiet time at home! The home offers a main level bedroom that is currently being used as a gym - this bedroom can be a flexible space - make it a bedroom, an office, a gym or hobby room - your options are endless! Upstairs you will find an additional 2 very large bedrooms with ample closet space!. Additionally, your living space extends outside, to a beautiful covered front porch and a rear deck, right off of the kitchen, surrounded by a wonderful fenced in back yard! This is a property you will love - tastefully decorated in beautiful colors, thoughtfully updated, easy to maintain, a joy to live in! This home is located in the Dorchester Mews community, in Waldorf. This is an active community that offers walking paths, lakes, a swimming pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and much more! It is conveniently located to nearby restaurants, shopping and lots of recreation! It is easy access to employment in DC and Virginia. Don't miss out on this beautiful single family home - it will not last long!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7608 Helmsdale Place

This conveniently located three-level townhouse is ready for its new owners. Enjoy an end-unit townhome with three fully finished levels, garage and off street parking. The entry level boasts a large foyer, half bath and rec room with fireplace and sliding doors out to the large brick patio. Upstairs offers a large living room with space for a dining area, access to the deck with a newly installed sliding glass door. The kitchen has tons of natural light and space for a second dining area. Enjoy the large deck and fully fenced backyard, perfect for the warmer months. All of this plus newly installed carpet on first two levels and a 3.5 year young HVAC system still under warranty for several years to come. Enjoy being close to commuter routes, shopping and restaurants while still having plenty of square footage! Don't miss this one - schedule your showing and bring in the New Year in a new home.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy