1016 17TH Place NE , #105

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNER HOME!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! With a walk score of 85,...

2416 18TH Street SE

Top To Bottom Renovation! Spacious and elegant semi-detached home on a tree-lined street! Property offers almost 2,000 square feet of fine living with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, an open-concept gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with rec room and full bath. Bonus Feature - Large family room addition with access to covered deck and backyard! Home is half a block away from Fort Stanton Recreation Center+GG and Fort Stanton Park+GG! Everything is new: Roof, windows, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, HWH, Kitchen, baths - nothing to do but move in and enjoy! *Some of the images are Virtually Staged*
4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
4521 Rosemary Way

2 Bedroom 2 Full bath brick home located in a beautiful Private Peaceful Community. Large spacious lot over 4 acres. Lower level includes a second kitchen for possible in law suite. 2 car attached garage. Wont last long! Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright...
10442 Rapidan Lane

Spacious and lovely 3 finished levels townhouse. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus room on the first floor. New paint, new carpet throughout the house. Open floor plans style home has lots of natural light. Balcony, upgraded appliances. Neighborhood near new shopping centers, restaurants, new business developments and entertainment centers. Location, location, location. Conveniently located close to direct commuter routes, Routes 66, 234 & 29! Condo amenities like tennis court and swimming pool. Two assigned parking spots(#315). Ready to move in.
396 Dripping Spring Drive

Checkout the Clara by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. Great curb appeal in an airy open floorplan w/split bedrooms for privacy. Large two car garage w/storage & opener. Spacious kitchen with separate island and large pantry. Master suite w/huge bath & walk in closet. Paved driveway, landscaped yard plus front & rear covered porches and stone water table are all standard! (Pictures of similar construction)
7 Marshall Court

Lovely brick home on 2 1/2 acres with all the big-ticket upgrades recently completed. HVAC (Trane) & water heater 2020, Roof 2 years old with 25-year shingles & transferrable warranty, refrigerator 2021, New fence 12/2021. 2 car garage. On a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. New carpet! Ready for move-in! Rural feel but a great location in Stafford close to everything! One-year Choice home warranty included. See 3D Matterport tour for a walkthrough now!
18905 Highstream Drive , #737

Three levels townhome in sought after Manchester Farm community renovated and ready for your move with upgrades galore. Enter to open concept with brand new white cabinets kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter top, undermount sink, renovated two and half bathrooms, wood-look flooring in all rooms and fresh paint throughout. Half bath, family room and eat in kitchen on entry/main level. Two bed rooms, full bath, and large laundry room on 1st upper. The full top level is dedicated to the huge master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Low monthly association fee includes insurance coverage and free membership to the beautiful and large outdoor community pool. Access to best Germantown school district (Ronald McNair E.S., Kingsview M.S., and Northwest H.S.). Close to everything: restaurants, shopping, MD parks, soccer-plex, and many DMV commuters options within minutes including MARC Brunswick train station, I-270, I-370, Metro red line. DON+GGT MISS!
Lot 51 Clavius Way

THIS AMAZING 5 acre lot is in a secluded community. Bring your dreams to life in the country! Bring your house plans, bring your horses. To top it off this awesome neighborhood has a common area with pond, gazebo and picnic table and access to Sleepy Creek State Forest with over 28,000ac on which to hike, hunt, fish, and camp. This gem is private yet just 30 min. to Martinsburg, 20 min. to Inwood and 35 min. to Winchester. Minutes from the VA State line.
111 Drake Court

Beautiful 2 Level, 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Cape Cod home.Main Level Bedroom and Full Bath with 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs and a Half Bath.Remodeled Bathrooms, New Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted Throughout. New Big Driveway With Enough Parking for 4 cars or More. With an Amazing Patio for your Cookouts. Also two New Sheds in the Backyard. Easy Access to Major Roads, Parks and Shopping.
7608 Helmsdale Place

This conveniently located three-level townhouse is ready for its new owners. Enjoy an end-unit townhome with three fully finished levels, garage and off street parking. The entry level boasts a large foyer, half bath and rec room with fireplace and sliding doors out to the large brick patio. Upstairs offers a large living room with space for a dining area, access to the deck with a newly installed sliding glass door. The kitchen has tons of natural light and space for a second dining area. Enjoy the large deck and fully fenced backyard, perfect for the warmer months. All of this plus newly installed carpet on first two levels and a 3.5 year young HVAC system still under warranty for several years to come. Enjoy being close to commuter routes, shopping and restaurants while still having plenty of square footage! Don't miss this one - schedule your showing and bring in the New Year in a new home.
7029 Garrett Road

Have you heard the buzz about Parc Redland? Rockville's latest community leading the charts with the value in craftsmanship and afforable luxury you deserve! NEW HOMES CONSTRUCTION and selling fast! Early Spring delivery! Don't miss this wonderful enclave of ELEVATOR town homes convenient to everything! Unlike anything else on the market, this award-winning neighborhood is considered a "DESIGN FOR LIFE" community and provides everyone with ease of living. Anyone can live here! From the homes' latest in design trends to the zero-step entryways, these homes offer unique attributes for anyone: young and old, physically able and those with challenges. Every home features an oversized elevator, Bosch (standard) or Thermador appliance packages, high end finishes in every room, oversized 9' door double garage, and more! Open and airy floor plan, 9' ceilings on all levels, natural light, and the latest in architectural design make these homes first on your list! Help yourself to some exercise across the street with a 10-acre park featuring walking trails, tennis and basketball courts, playground and a soccer field. Or get on the Metro 1.9 miles away to take in the latest restaurant or exhibit downtown. Quick access to all commuter routes. Want to pick out your options? There is still time to let your creative side run free! There is even a built in Pet Wash Station option for your convenience. Hands down Parc Redland has the best quality in construction, materials, and finishes! Team that with affordable pricing, and you have a "home for a lifetime of living". Consultation services with our amazing interior designer included. $10,000 is property tax credits available. Do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stop in and see us - either via zoom or in person (OPEN Daily 11-6 or with an appointment) - you will be happy you did. Photos for likeness only. Built to suit.
418 Mattox Avenue

Great Opportunity To Own A 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, Lakefront Home in Placid Bay Estates. There Is A Rear Deck That Overlooks The Lake. There Is A Second Kitchen Which Allows The House To Be Sectioned Into The Main Dwelling And An In-Law Suite. The Property Features A Paved Driveway, Attached Two Car Carport. There Is A Voluntary HOA Where Membership Will Give Access To The Subdivision Amenities Such As A Boat Ramp On Mattox Creek (minutes to the Potomac River), Community Center, And Three Freshwater Lakes. Conveniently Located For An Easy Commute To Dahlgren and Fredericksburg.
7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
1266 Pauls Woods Road

CALL TODAY to see this cute, ready to move in, manufactured home nestled in the hills of Hampshire County, West Virginia. This home is a dream for anyone who enjoys all 4 seasons, nature and all a retreat in the woods can offer. You can take in the peace and quiet from your deck or if you are an avid hunter, take a short walk up the road to the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area - almost 8,000 acres of public hunting. This property boasts of over 3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer and the furnishings convey! Call today and become a Mountaineer!
1903 Brunt Street

A location that provides all the uniqueness and amenities of City Life. Perfect location for those who need to be in close proximity to downtown Baltimore, schools and the shopping on Pennsylvania Ave. This home has been spruced up with fresh new carpet throughout and comes equipped with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Nice deck off the back porch with a fenced in yard for lounging and entertaining. Newer construction homes are right across the street. At this fabulous price, come soon & don+GGt miss out!
707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
1628 Independence Ave SE

Fully renovated 1BR Old City Apartment - Welcome home! Fully renovated one bedroom apartment boasts spacious living room, gorgeous wood floors, updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer. Extended living and entertainment space in the common area backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to bus lines; three block walk to metro. Managed property with easy online application. Water included in rent. Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed.
1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
834 North 2nd Avenue

A studio, in the ROOSEVELT HISTORIC DISTRICT, WITH ALL UTILITIES AND CABLE INCLUDED, starting from $795. Call for availability. Turn of the century buildings with wide streets lined with palm trees. REMODELED UNITS with granite counter tops, custom tile on the floor, marble on the backsplash and showers. Built-in shelves and Built in bar and bar stools in some units. Plenty of storage. Next to bus stops and the light rail.
3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
