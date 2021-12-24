ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bynum Reportedly Enters Portal, Becoming 5th Husky to Exit

By Dan Raley
 1 day ago
During spring practice, Terrell Bynum shared how the departure of five fellow University of Washington wide receivers for the transfer portal left him devastated.

Someone else will feel his pain now — because of him.

A sixth-year senior from Long Beach, California, Bynum reportedly will leave the Huskies, becoming the fifth player to exit the program since Kalen DeBoer became the new UW football coach, according to 247Sports and NCAA FB News.

Bynum joins outside linebacker Cooper McDonald, tight end Mark Redman, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli as players on the move. McDonald and Redman have settled on San Diego State as their next football destinations.

With a new offense made to order for a wide receiver, Bynum's move seems especially odd. In fact, former UW teammate Ty Jones joined Fresno State and Deboer a year ago presumably for that very reason.

In the past 12 months, seven Husky pass-catchers have moved on in Puka Nacua (BYU), Austin Osborne (Bowling Green), Marquis Spiker (Portland State), Jordan Chin (Sacramento State) and Jones, plus Jones and Bynum.

In and out of the lineup in recent seasons because of injuries or COVID protocols, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bynum started 19 of 34 games in his career and caught 65 passes for 934 yards and 6 touchdowns.

This past season in 8 games, he hauled in 26 receptions for 436 yards and a team-best 4 TDs.

With his impending departure, the Huskies are down to six scholarship receivers in sophomore starters Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, Texas Tech transfer Ja'Lynn Polk, Michigan transfer Giles Jackson, sophomore Taj Davis and redshirt freshman Jabez Tinae, plus a pair of recently signed recruits Germie Bernard from Henderson, Nevada, and Denzel Boston of Puyallup, Washington.

More steady than flashy, Bynum stood to be overshadowed in his final season by the younger Odunze and McMillan as the new coaching staff opens up the offense.

