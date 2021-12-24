ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gritty Titans win from clinching AFC South after big rally

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know how to fight and not quit, no matter how...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

ClutchPoints

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial call vs. Titans that raised Jimmy Garoppolo speculation

The San Francisco 49ers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game ended after a heroic effort from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and kicker Randy Bullock, who nailed the game-winning kick. However, 49ers fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth due to missed opportunities from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a controversial call from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s call raised speculation about Garoppolo, to which the head coach responded.
myfoxzone.com

Cowboys officially clinch playoff berth after Titans beat the 49ers Thursday

DALLAS — The Cowboys weren’t in action on Thursday night, but they were still able to punch their ticket to the playoffs. When the Tennessee Titans beat the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys officially secured their spot in the postseason. San Francisco’s loss means that even if the...
ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
The Independent

Randy Bullock kicks late field goal as Tennessee Titans beat San Francisco 49ers

The Tennessee Titans clawed their way back from being 10 points down at half-time to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 with just seconds remaining.Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had just 40 yards through the air for the first half but upped his game after the break to finish with 209 yards and a touchdown.Tannehill led his side on a 55-yard, 13-play drive at the start of the third quarter which ended with kicker Randy Bullock slotting a 38-yard field goal which marked the Titans’ first points.THAT'S GAME! Tennessee comes back and WINS! #Titans📺: #SFvsTEN on @NFLNetwork📱: https://t.co/3mPIe4up1m pic.twitter.com/89BMinxbCZ— NFL (@NFL) December 24,...
Bay Area Sports Page

3 reasons the 49ers will beat the Titans

The last two Thursday night games have been two of the highest-scoring games in the NFL. The Chiefs and Chargers combined to score 62 points, while the Vikings and Steelers put up 64 points the week prior. We’ve seen plenty of near upsets this season on Thursday night, as well...
tennesseetitans.com

Merry Christmas: Titans Rally for 20-17 Win Over 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Thursday night proved ready for primetime. A second half comeback awarded the Titans with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. As 69,361 fans watched at Nissan Stadium – along with NFL fans watching on televisions across the country -- the Titans turned in a memorable comeback to edge even closer to their second straight AFC South title.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
