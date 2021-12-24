Gritty Titans win from clinching AFC South after big rally

The Tennessee Titans clawed their way back from being 10 points down at half-time to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 with just seconds remaining.Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had just 40 yards through the air for the first half but upped his game after the break to finish with 209 yards and a touchdown.Tannehill led his side on a 55-yard, 13-play drive at the start of the third quarter which ended with kicker Randy Bullock slotting a 38-yard field goal which marked the Titans’ first points.THAT'S GAME! Tennessee comes back and WINS! #Titans📺: #SFvsTEN on @NFLNetwork📱: https://t.co/3mPIe4up1m pic.twitter.com/89BMinxbCZ— NFL (@NFL) December 24,...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO