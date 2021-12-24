ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

1016 17TH Place NE , #200

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEST VALUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE ENTIRE BUILDING!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! Private outdoor space included! Open concept living. With a walk score of 85, the site is located near the vibrant H Street Corridor...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7620 Greenwich Road

Located just over the Fauquier line in Nokesville, this charming 2100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom and 2.5 full bathroom rambler has been updated with new flooring and new appliances. This home has a bright and airy vibe with a spacious kitchen open to the family room. The primary suite is a great size and offers a private bath. Kettle Run/Auburn/Greenville schools. You don't want to miss this incredible opportunity to make this private country home yours! The home has been professionally painted, cleaned, and landscaped within the past month. Xfinity cable/internet and no HOA! The septic was completely replaced in 2021! Don't miss this opportunity to own this wonderful property!
NOKESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4521 Rosemary Way

2 Bedroom 2 Full bath brick home located in a beautiful Private Peaceful Community. Large spacious lot over 4 acres. Lower level includes a second kitchen for possible in law suite. 2 car attached garage. Wont last long! Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3705 Glenmoor Reserve Lane

JANUARY 2022 DELIVERY! A rare opportunity in one of the most sought-after locations in ROCK CREEK NATIONAL PARK, this newly constructed *END UNIT*, four-bedroom masterpiece blends the best of nature and luxury with the Parks nearly 1,700 acres of protected woodlands. To the south, the developer has added a unique backdrop an attractive screen wall that creates a tremendous amount of privacy and acts to absorb sound. Detailed sound engineering features result in whisper-quiet interiors. From renowned internationally recognized architect Lessard Design, this immaculate property creates a connection to the outdoors right off the spacious kitchen which features a Calacatta Venice quartz waterfall island, high-touch items like gold cabinet door hardware, smart faucet, and energy-efficient led lighting throughout. Leave the heavy lifting to your elevator. A suite of Bosch stainless steel appliances, with the U-Line Beverage refrigerator, the kitchen is not only an entertainment centerpiece but provides a chef-level cooking experience. The great room area is equipped with a 100 inch IgniteXL electric fireplace, engineered white oak floors, and windows that allow an abundance of natural light. More than a bedroom, the sprawling primary suite is in a class of its own, with wooded views, double custom walk-in closets, a spa-inspired shower, and a private water closet. The lower-level flex room offers 13 ft ceilings, a full bath, and a separate entrance that leads to a slate porch, a covered patio, with a breathtaking backdrop of Rock Creek Park. Creekside Chevy Chase offers 2-year plumbing, electrical and mechanical warranty, and a 10-year structural warranty. Act now before it's too late!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

396 Dripping Spring Drive

Checkout the Clara by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. Great curb appeal in an airy open floorplan w/split bedrooms for privacy. Large two car garage w/storage & opener. Spacious kitchen with separate island and large pantry. Master suite w/huge bath & walk in closet. Paved driveway, landscaped yard plus front & rear covered porches and stone water table are all standard! (Pictures of similar construction)
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3601 Spring Terrace

Newly rehabbed beautiful 1,416 square foot home on a .53 acre lot in a lovely neighborhood. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is perfect for your family! It has a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. New windows have been ordered and will be delivered and placed before settlement. This is a great opportunity to build on a lot of land.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Drake Court

Beautiful 2 Level, 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Cape Cod home.Main Level Bedroom and Full Bath with 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs and a Half Bath.Remodeled Bathrooms, New Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted Throughout. New Big Driveway With Enough Parking for 4 cars or More. With an Amazing Patio for your Cookouts. Also two New Sheds in the Backyard. Easy Access to Major Roads, Parks and Shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

448 Q Street NW , #1

This is the new home for you! Striking two-level condominium with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and with your own outdoor space. 448 Q Street presents two homes that have been expertly thought-out and finely crafted, defining urban luxury. Comfortable open floor plans and a decadent list of designer details complete this offering. Updated for today's discerning resident, the smart floor open plan seamlessly connects living & dining spaces with a chef's kitchen featuring professional-grade appliances on the main level. This level also offers over-sized windows affording an abundance of natural light, and a convenient half-bath for guests. Level two is the private area of the residence with 3 bedrooms and 2 luxurious bathrooms. This home is finished to the highest standards, in the heart of Shaw! An impressive array of award winning restaurants, boutiques, fitness studios, and services just blocks away! Parking available for sale.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

122 Camrose Avenue

Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has everything updated. New roof, new siding, new hvac, new windows, new hot water heater, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless- steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. All new carpet in the bedrooms. All your big expenses are covered. Great starter home with an extra room that can be used as an office or one of those new trending dog rooms. Basement has been fully waterproofed and has the option to refinish. The only thing it needs is your personal touch!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2459 Westport Street

Looking For A New Owner!! Are You Ready!! Available Now!! Here is A Great Starter Home for you or Someone you may Know. This Brick Interior Town House Includes 2 BDRM's, Plus Den, 1 FB, LV RM w/ Fire Place, DNRM, Kitchenette, Also a partial finished Basement for additional use as desired. Outside you have a Nice Large Front Private Porch, including a Backyard too. This property is priced not to last Long, So set your appointment up and go see while you can. Seller is Motivated and is Looking for All Best and Final Offers Up Front with Quick Settlements that can Happen. Please come as serious Qualified Buyer's.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewater Drive , #3

Lake access building site with a dedicated deep water boat slip! Located off coveted Lake Shore Drive in the Edgewater community, this lot features a building envelope surrounded by community green space. Dock access is directly across the street and a short walk away away - 100 yards +/-. Paved parking area for easy unloading and is also ATV/golf cart friendly. Lot #3 is part of a 6 lot landominium concept where you own the building site and the home built on.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1266 Pauls Woods Road

CALL TODAY to see this cute, ready to move in, manufactured home nestled in the hills of Hampshire County, West Virginia. This home is a dream for anyone who enjoys all 4 seasons, nature and all a retreat in the woods can offer. You can take in the peace and quiet from your deck or if you are an avid hunter, take a short walk up the road to the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area - almost 8,000 acres of public hunting. This property boasts of over 3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer and the furnishings convey! Call today and become a Mountaineer!
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
GLENN DALE, MD
themunchonline.com

1628 Independence Ave SE

Fully renovated 1BR Old City Apartment - Welcome home! Fully renovated one bedroom apartment boasts spacious living room, gorgeous wood floors, updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer. Extended living and entertainment space in the common area backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to bus lines; three block walk to metro. Managed property with easy online application. Water included in rent. Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1918 Village Green , F-167

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse perfect for first time buyers or investors. This spacious home features a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinetry. Step inside to find fresh paint, newly replaced energy efficient windows all throughout, and new carpet upstairs. This home also features a slider out to the back patio and a fenced-in backyard with space for your garden. This unit is in a great location within walking distance to schools, I-95, the FedEx Field and public transportation only a few minutes away. This property is not available through FHA or VA financing. Don+GGt miss out on this great opportunity!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

418 Mattox Avenue

Great Opportunity To Own A 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, Lakefront Home in Placid Bay Estates. There Is A Rear Deck That Overlooks The Lake. There Is A Second Kitchen Which Allows The House To Be Sectioned Into The Main Dwelling And An In-Law Suite. The Property Features A Paved Driveway, Attached Two Car Carport. There Is A Voluntary HOA Where Membership Will Give Access To The Subdivision Amenities Such As A Boat Ramp On Mattox Creek (minutes to the Potomac River), Community Center, And Three Freshwater Lakes. Conveniently Located For An Easy Commute To Dahlgren and Fredericksburg.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1918 Parksley Avenue

Investors, perfect opportunity to add to your portfolio.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5806 Middleton Court

Seller motivated. Willing to work with builder to get project off the ground. Build your own home. Call lister for more information.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks.
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

709 Old Donaldson Avenue

Your own private oasis so close to everything! Almost a whole acre minutes from 97, 100 and Fort Meade! You'll be surrounded by trees with a huge attached garage and you'll never run out of parking with the large circular driveway! Basement is currently set up as an in home business with a ground level walk in, waiting room and full bath! Or use use it as a 4th bedroom and in-law suite! Excellent house hacking opportunity! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11-2!!!
MLS

