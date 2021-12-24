1016 17TH Place NE , #200

JANUARY 2022 DELIVERY! A rare opportunity in one of the most sought-after locations in ROCK CREEK NATIONAL PARK, this newly constructed *END UNIT*, four-bedroom masterpiece blends the best of nature and luxury with the Parks nearly 1,700 acres of protected woodlands. To the south, the developer has added a unique backdrop an attractive screen wall that creates a tremendous amount of privacy and acts to absorb sound. Detailed sound engineering features result in whisper-quiet interiors. From renowned internationally recognized architect Lessard Design, this immaculate property creates a connection to the outdoors right off the spacious kitchen which features a Calacatta Venice quartz waterfall island, high-touch items like gold cabinet door hardware, smart faucet, and energy-efficient led lighting throughout. Leave the heavy lifting to your elevator. A suite of Bosch stainless steel appliances, with the U-Line Beverage refrigerator, the kitchen is not only an entertainment centerpiece but provides a chef-level cooking experience. The great room area is equipped with a 100 inch IgniteXL electric fireplace, engineered white oak floors, and windows that allow an abundance of natural light. More than a bedroom, the sprawling primary suite is in a class of its own, with wooded views, double custom walk-in closets, a spa-inspired shower, and a private water closet. The lower-level flex room offers 13 ft ceilings, a full bath, and a separate entrance that leads to a slate porch, a covered patio, with a breathtaking backdrop of Rock Creek Park. Creekside Chevy Chase offers 2-year plumbing, electrical and mechanical warranty, and a 10-year structural warranty. Act now before it's too late!!

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO