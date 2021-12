Scale Frozen Waterfalls with Utah Mountain Adventures. Across the Wasatch Front in winter, the rivers freeze and waterfalls become breathtaking ice features you can climb using ice axes and crampons. Ice climbing is rapidly gaining popularity, and local mountains provide world-class terrain to get introduced. “[There are] beautiful ice formations—from easy to difficult—and mixed ice and rock routes located in the Wasatch Canyons,” says Tyson Bradley, Chief Guide at Utah Mountain Adventures (UMA). “Access to these routes is relatively short, safe and easy compared to in other parts of the world.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO