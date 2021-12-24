ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1918 Parksley Avenue

Investors, perfect opportunity to add to your portfolio.

7620 Greenwich Road

Located just over the Fauquier line in Nokesville, this charming 2100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom and 2.5 full bathroom rambler has been updated with new flooring and new appliances. This home has a bright and airy vibe with a spacious kitchen open to the family room. The primary suite is a great size and offers a private bath. Kettle Run/Auburn/Greenville schools. You don't want to miss this incredible opportunity to make this private country home yours! The home has been professionally painted, cleaned, and landscaped within the past month. Xfinity cable/internet and no HOA! The septic was completely replaced in 2021! Don't miss this opportunity to own this wonderful property!
NOKESVILLE, VA
7 Marshall Court

Lovely brick home on 2 1/2 acres with all the big-ticket upgrades recently completed. HVAC (Trane) & water heater 2020, Roof 2 years old with 25-year shingles & transferrable warranty, refrigerator 2021, New fence 12/2021. 2 car garage. On a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. New carpet! Ready for move-in! Rural feel but a great location in Stafford close to everything! One-year Choice home warranty included. See 3D Matterport tour for a walkthrough now!
MARSHALL, VA
4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
4521 Rosemary Way

2 Bedroom 2 Full bath brick home located in a beautiful Private Peaceful Community. Large spacious lot over 4 acres. Lower level includes a second kitchen for possible in law suite. 2 car attached garage. Wont last long! Schedule your showing today!
396 Dripping Spring Drive

Checkout the Clara by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. Great curb appeal in an airy open floorplan w/split bedrooms for privacy. Large two car garage w/storage & opener. Spacious kitchen with separate island and large pantry. Master suite w/huge bath & walk in closet. Paved driveway, landscaped yard plus front & rear covered porches and stone water table are all standard! (Pictures of similar construction)
3601 Spring Terrace

Newly rehabbed beautiful 1,416 square foot home on a .53 acre lot in a lovely neighborhood. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is perfect for your family! It has a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. New windows have been ordered and will be delivered and placed before settlement. This is a great opportunity to build on a lot of land.
111 Drake Court

Beautiful 2 Level, 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Cape Cod home.Main Level Bedroom and Full Bath with 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs and a Half Bath.Remodeled Bathrooms, New Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted Throughout. New Big Driveway With Enough Parking for 4 cars or More. With an Amazing Patio for your Cookouts. Also two New Sheds in the Backyard. Easy Access to Major Roads, Parks and Shopping.
204 David Drive

Located in Chestertown, this home has nice space, a new deck, and a somewhat new addition which provides great living space! Breakfast room has a fireplace, and the family room has a gas fireplace. The den is scheduled for new carpet in January. This home has been a rental in the past so could benefit from some TLC. Solid bones with a traditional floor plan. Back yard is spacious, plenty of room for games, and space for your furry friends, All appliances convey. Easy to show. Second level has a full bath and there are four bedrooms to chose from. Come check out this new listing.
Edgewater Drive , #3

Lake access building site with a dedicated deep water boat slip! Located off coveted Lake Shore Drive in the Edgewater community, this lot features a building envelope surrounded by community green space. Dock access is directly across the street and a short walk away away - 100 yards +/-. Paved parking area for easy unloading and is also ATV/golf cart friendly. Lot #3 is part of a 6 lot landominium concept where you own the building site and the home built on.
7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
GLENN DALE, MD
5806 Middleton Court

Seller motivated. Willing to work with builder to get project off the ground. Build your own home. Call lister for more information.
1016 17TH Place NE , #200

BEST VALUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE ENTIRE BUILDING!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! Private outdoor space included! Open concept living. With a walk score of 85, the site is located near the vibrant H Street Corridor and Union Market for culture, dining and nightlife; easy access to Union Station. +-Sophisticated selections abounds and includes European Oak Hardwood flooring throughout, Quartz Countertops, Kohler Fixtures, Samsung and GE Appliances and more. Select Homes offer Breathtaking Views of Washington DC - Monument, Capital Building and the Basilica! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
2123 Ridgehill Avenue

INVESTORS SPECIAL! Three Bed or Two with Den. One Full Bath and Full six foot plus basement2123/2125 Sold individually or as a package! Cosmetic work needed, Sold AS-IS. Current landlord received $1,000 a month.
709 Old Donaldson Avenue

Your own private oasis so close to everything! Almost a whole acre minutes from 97, 100 and Fort Meade! You'll be surrounded by trees with a huge attached garage and you'll never run out of parking with the large circular driveway! Basement is currently set up as an in home business with a ground level walk in, waiting room and full bath! Or use use it as a 4th bedroom and in-law suite! Excellent house hacking opportunity! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11-2!!!
Charlie Bills Place

Use for recreational purposes or build your home on this beautiful rural setting. 3.4 acres located off of Rt. 224/Chicamuxen Road with right-of-way on Charlie Bills Place. Perc from 1977 is no longer valid and will need to be redone. Conveniently located near Indian Head Base, Stump Neck Annex, and Rt. 210/Indian Head Hwy.
5410 Goolsby Way

Sold As-Is. House is livable but will need major renovation/tear down. Value is in the land. One acre of flat secluded land ready for your new construction. Includes the fenced-in area. Many $1M+ homes in the neighborhood. Sewer is connected to Fairfax County grinder pump system (See Docs). Currently has a well. Electric/cable is above ground. House is a 3BR / 1BA with laundry in the basement but is currently set up as a 2BR plus laundry room on main level. Outbuilding has electric and is currently set up as an office/shop. Additional lots available soon. Bring your builder! Seller requests to use RGS Title.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
8785 Cloudleap Court

The property will be vacant after the purchase transaction is finished. Currently occupied Deli/ Convenience store and running their business. all restaurant equipment will remain as-is. Please do not disturb. the restaurant ready and drive through ready.. New Owner can run a coffee shop with a drive-through, Drug store, quick pick up breakfast, chicken wings, bank.
