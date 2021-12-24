2430 E Baltimore Street

Three levels townhome in sought after Manchester Farm community renovated and ready for your move with upgrades galore. Enter to open concept with brand new white cabinets kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter top, undermount sink, renovated two and half bathrooms, wood-look flooring in all rooms and fresh paint throughout. Half bath, family room and eat in kitchen on entry/main level. Two bed rooms, full bath, and large laundry room on 1st upper. The full top level is dedicated to the huge master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Low monthly association fee includes insurance coverage and free membership to the beautiful and large outdoor community pool. Access to best Germantown school district (Ronald McNair E.S., Kingsview M.S., and Northwest H.S.). Close to everything: restaurants, shopping, MD parks, soccer-plex, and many DMV commuters options within minutes including MARC Brunswick train station, I-270, I-370, Metro red line. DON+GGT MISS!
Comments / 0