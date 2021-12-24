ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2430 E Baltimore Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHome needs TLC but you can live the dream waking up every day to view of Patterson Park! AC is not working and sewer pipe needs to be replaced. Home is being sold AS IS and no repairs will...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

396 Dripping Spring Drive

Checkout the Clara by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. Great curb appeal in an airy open floorplan w/split bedrooms for privacy. Large two car garage w/storage & opener. Spacious kitchen with separate island and large pantry. Master suite w/huge bath & walk in closet. Paved driveway, landscaped yard plus front & rear covered porches and stone water table are all standard! (Pictures of similar construction)
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Marshall Court

Lovely brick home on 2 1/2 acres with all the big-ticket upgrades recently completed. HVAC (Trane) & water heater 2020, Roof 2 years old with 25-year shingles & transferrable warranty, refrigerator 2021, New fence 12/2021. 2 car garage. On a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. New carpet! Ready for move-in! Rural feel but a great location in Stafford close to everything! One-year Choice home warranty included. See 3D Matterport tour for a walkthrough now!
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7620 Greenwich Road

Located just over the Fauquier line in Nokesville, this charming 2100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom and 2.5 full bathroom rambler has been updated with new flooring and new appliances. This home has a bright and airy vibe with a spacious kitchen open to the family room. The primary suite is a great size and offers a private bath. Kettle Run/Auburn/Greenville schools. You don't want to miss this incredible opportunity to make this private country home yours! The home has been professionally painted, cleaned, and landscaped within the past month. Xfinity cable/internet and no HOA! The septic was completely replaced in 2021! Don't miss this opportunity to own this wonderful property!
NOKESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3601 Spring Terrace

Newly rehabbed beautiful 1,416 square foot home on a .53 acre lot in a lovely neighborhood. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is perfect for your family! It has a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. New windows have been ordered and will be delivered and placed before settlement. This is a great opportunity to build on a lot of land.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireplaces#Housing List#Home#Tlc#Ac#Re Max Advantage Realty#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

122 Camrose Avenue

Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has everything updated. New roof, new siding, new hvac, new windows, new hot water heater, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless- steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. All new carpet in the bedrooms. All your big expenses are covered. Great starter home with an extra room that can be used as an office or one of those new trending dog rooms. Basement has been fully waterproofed and has the option to refinish. The only thing it needs is your personal touch!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18905 Highstream Drive , #737

Three levels townhome in sought after Manchester Farm community renovated and ready for your move with upgrades galore. Enter to open concept with brand new white cabinets kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter top, undermount sink, renovated two and half bathrooms, wood-look flooring in all rooms and fresh paint throughout. Half bath, family room and eat in kitchen on entry/main level. Two bed rooms, full bath, and large laundry room on 1st upper. The full top level is dedicated to the huge master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Low monthly association fee includes insurance coverage and free membership to the beautiful and large outdoor community pool. Access to best Germantown school district (Ronald McNair E.S., Kingsview M.S., and Northwest H.S.). Close to everything: restaurants, shopping, MD parks, soccer-plex, and many DMV commuters options within minutes including MARC Brunswick train station, I-270, I-370, Metro red line. DON+GGT MISS!
SOCCER
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2459 Westport Street

Looking For A New Owner!! Are You Ready!! Available Now!! Here is A Great Starter Home for you or Someone you may Know. This Brick Interior Town House Includes 2 BDRM's, Plus Den, 1 FB, LV RM w/ Fire Place, DNRM, Kitchenette, Also a partial finished Basement for additional use as desired. Outside you have a Nice Large Front Private Porch, including a Backyard too. This property is priced not to last Long, So set your appointment up and go see while you can. Seller is Motivated and is Looking for All Best and Final Offers Up Front with Quick Settlements that can Happen. Please come as serious Qualified Buyer's.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10442 Rapidan Lane

Spacious and lovely 3 finished levels townhouse. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus room on the first floor. New paint, new carpet throughout the house. Open floor plans style home has lots of natural light. Balcony, upgraded appliances. Neighborhood near new shopping centers, restaurants, new business developments and entertainment centers. Location, location, location. Conveniently located close to direct commuter routes, Routes 66, 234 & 29! Condo amenities like tennis court and swimming pool. Two assigned parking spots(#315). Ready to move in.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

147 Carriage Hill Drive

Welcome to this turn key home, nestled in a cul-de-sac. Pride of ownership is noticeable in this home which boasts 6 bedrooms, 4.5 full baths and a 3 car garage. The foyer leads you to the formal living room, dining room and eat-in Kitchen. Highlights include hard wood floors throughout the formal living/dining room, family room & a fireplace which leads out to the patio deck. Two en suite bathrooms in the upper level (owner's suite and bedroom), and a separate loft/recreation area. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining. This move-in ready home has all the big ticket items updated within the last 4 years; hard wood floors (2020), crown molding (2020), theater room framed/wired (2021) brick fireplace (2020), HVAC (2018).
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

Spacious Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - 1-Bed, 2-Bath Plus Den! - Enjoy the expansive views in this east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thexunewswire.com

5179 Chantilly Ln.

DELHI - Charming 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch - DELHI TWNSP-Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with new flooring and freshly painted. One car garage. Oak Hills Schools. Stainless steel fridge. Location. 5179 Chantilly Ln., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1595. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/25/2021. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2655 Pancoast Ave.

WESTWOOD- ROOMY 3 BEDROOM @ FULL BATH CAPE COD W? COVERED FRONT PORCH - Roomy 3 bedroom cape cod awaits you! Spacious bedrooms with 2 closets in each and one wi/ a cedar closet! Large butler's pantry/mud room attached to kitchen. Entertainment area in rear yard and 2 car detached garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1016 17TH Place NE , #200

BEST VALUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE ENTIRE BUILDING!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! Private outdoor space included! Open concept living. With a walk score of 85, the site is located near the vibrant H Street Corridor and Union Market for culture, dining and nightlife; easy access to Union Station. +-Sophisticated selections abounds and includes European Oak Hardwood flooring throughout, Quartz Countertops, Kohler Fixtures, Samsung and GE Appliances and more. Select Homes offer Breathtaking Views of Washington DC - Monument, Capital Building and the Basilica! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
GLENN DALE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5806 Middleton Court

Seller motivated. Willing to work with builder to get project off the ground. Build your own home. Call lister for more information. Listing courtesy of Action Real Estate Services, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1918 Village Green , F-167

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse perfect for first time buyers or investors. This spacious home features a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinetry. Step inside to find fresh paint, newly replaced energy efficient windows all throughout, and new carpet upstairs. This home also features a slider out to the back patio and a fenced-in backyard with space for your garden. This unit is in a great location within walking distance to schools, I-95, the FedEx Field and public transportation only a few minutes away. This property is not available through FHA or VA financing. Don+GGt miss out on this great opportunity!
MLS
themunchonline.com

25 Hanover Place NW

Beautifully Renovated 2BD/1BA Row Home in NOMA w/ W&D - Completely renovated row house with brand new everything. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, white cabinetry. Fenced in rear patio with privacy fence. Living and dining room area with wood-burning stove, fresh paint and gray play flooring. Upper level with 2 bedrooms + extra bonus room. Renovated bathroom and great natural light! Ideally located in NOMA near Gallaudet University, Capital Hill, Capital One Arena and H Street Corridor!
HANOVER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

418 Mattox Avenue

Great Opportunity To Own A 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, Lakefront Home in Placid Bay Estates. There Is A Rear Deck That Overlooks The Lake. There Is A Second Kitchen Which Allows The House To Be Sectioned Into The Main Dwelling And An In-Law Suite. The Property Features A Paved Driveway, Attached Two Car Carport. There Is A Voluntary HOA Where Membership Will Give Access To The Subdivision Amenities Such As A Boat Ramp On Mattox Creek (minutes to the Potomac River), Community Center, And Three Freshwater Lakes. Conveniently Located For An Easy Commute To Dahlgren and Fredericksburg.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy