2430 E Baltimore Street

Looking For A New Owner!! Are You Ready!! Available Now!! Here is A Great Starter Home for you or Someone you may Know. This Brick Interior Town House Includes 2 BDRM's, Plus Den, 1 FB, LV RM w/ Fire Place, DNRM, Kitchenette, Also a partial finished Basement for additional use as desired. Outside you have a Nice Large Front Private Porch, including a Backyard too. This property is priced not to last Long, So set your appointment up and go see while you can. Seller is Motivated and is Looking for All Best and Final Offers Up Front with Quick Settlements that can Happen. Please come as serious Qualified Buyer's.

MLS ・ 11 HOURS AGO