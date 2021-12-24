ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner Dickinson Off To Hot Start In Worlds For Team USA

By Editorials
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues prospect Tanner Dickinson is off to a hot start in the World Juniors tournament after scoring a goal in Team USA’s tuneup game against Finland on Thursday. Tanner Dickinson was drafted in the fourth round in the 2020 draft by the St. Louis Blues. The center stands at...

bleedinblue.com

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
kingstonthisweek.com

WORLD JUNIOR NOTES: Costly penalty for Team USA in opening exhibition

Team USA forward Red Savage had to be feeling pretty blue after taking a match penalty late in the third period of Thursday’s world junior exhibition match against Finland in Edmonton, after an elbow to the face of Finnish forward Joakim Kemell. Story continues below. This advertisement has not...
FanSided

3 most disappointing new signings for the Bulls so far this season

Through 29 games this season, we have a pretty good feeling about how second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls stack up with the rest of the Eastern Conference. Donovan and the Bulls are now sporting a record of 19-10 following a win in the back end of back-to-back games at home at the United Center on Dec. 20 over the Houston Rockets.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
hockeyjournal.com

World Juniors: Key developments for Team USA, future draft stars and more

The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship tournament begins Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Canada, but we got a glimpse of what could come with a single exhibition game on Dec. 23. Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) and Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.) combined to make some...
FanSided

A Primer for the 2021 World Junior Championships

Starting today, Canada will be hosting the World Junior Championships. This year the opening round games will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB. Teams in each pool will play a round robin competition of four games with the top four teams in each pool advancing to the quarter finals. The bottom teams in each pool will play a best two out of three relegation series to see which team moves back to Division 1-A.
FanSided

4 trade targets that should be on the Bulls’ Christmas wish list

As the Chicago Bulls work through one of their bigger hurdles of the season (maybe the biggest so far) in the midst of a number of absences due to the league’s health and safety protocol, there is still a focus on what lies ahead after the Christmas break. The Bulls still have some key matchups ahead after the Christmas holiday, starting with a meeting at home at the United Center on Dec. 26 against the division foe Indiana Pacers.
FanSided

Utah Jazz player reaches a major career milestone

Utah Jazz gem Joe Ingles is now an official member of the 5,000-point club. On Monday night, Joe Ingles shot 2-for-7 from the field — all from 3-point land — finishing with only six points off the bench in the Utah Jazz’s 112-102 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. But that scoring total was just enough for the 6-foot-8, 220-pound guard from Australia to hit a significant milestone in his eight-year NBA career, all with the Jazz.
FanSided

Lance Stephenson is finally back—but not with the Indiana Pacers

With the NBA in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak, new rules have been forwarded to allow hardship exceptions for clubs missing players due to health and safety protocols. Fortunately, the Indiana Pacers are among the few teams to not have a player currently shelved due to the virus. The...
