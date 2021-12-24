Father, 14-year-old son dead in apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — Two people are dead, including a 14-year-old boy, following a Christmas Eve shooting in Meridianville. This all took place on Bermuda Lakes Drive, just east of Moores Mill Road.

In a news conference, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victims were both dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies say they responded to a call from a 16-year-old around 11:30 a.m. on a possible domestic situation, The girl told investigators she heard her brother and father arguing in a bedroom, then she heard gunshots.

Responding Madison County deputies discovered two bodies in the same room.

“This is a tragedy. Anytime someone loses a life, but to have two family members lose a life, especially on Christmas Eve. There’s a lot of family members and friends that are going to be going through a lot dealing with this, as well as our first responders. It’s hard on them,” said Chief Deputy Stacy Bates.

Both remain unidentified as authorities work to notify family members.

Officials say there’s a lot left to the investigation. They now turn their attention to the backstory, the days leading up to the shooting, and to see if deputies were ever called to this home before.

