Hochul Takes on COVID Critics, Cuts Health Worker Quarantine

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York is shortening the amount of time essential workers must stay home after testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday, seeking to strike a balance between staunching the virus' rapid spread and keeping critical jobs as fully staffed as possible. Hochul...

The Independent

US follows UK’s lead and shortens isolation for healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic only need to isolate for seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.The CDC reduced the recommended isolation time from 10 days in part due to concerns that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could cause even greater staffing shortages at hospitals.In new guidance released on Thursday, the CDC said infected healthcare workers could return to work after a week as long as they were asymptomatic and produced a negative test.The US recorded 261,339 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this...
FL Radio Group

Hochul Shortens COVID Isolation Period for Certain Workers

Governor Hochul has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for certain workers. In a Christmas Eve address, she explained that vaccinated asymptomatic workers in the fields of healthcare, retail, and restaurants will have their isolation period shortened from 10 to 5 days after a postive exposure to COVID-19. Get the top...
Axios

New York cuts essential worker quarantine times in half

New York's essential workers now can return to work just five days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, so long as they're vaccinated and asymptomatic. Why it matters: The revised rules cuts quarantine time in half from 10 days and come as New York has struggled to maintain staffing levels within a variety of industries, including health care, food services, and transportation.
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul announces new guidance for critical workers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday the state will issue new guidance allowing health care workers and other critical work force members who've had COVID-19 to return to work after five days, if they are fully vaccinated. This follows the announcement by federal health officials on Thursday recommending that health care workers who test positive stay out of work for seven days, instead of the 10 days previously recommended, while adding that the isolation time can be cut to five days or even less time if there are hospital staffing shortages on the local level...
WHEC TV-10

Hochul: Millions of take-home COVID-19 tests going to schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State has 37 million free take-home COVID-19 tests and 5 million of those will be available by the end of the year. Most are going to schools, but during her COVID-19 update Wednesday Hochul said 2 million tests will be in the hands of school district leaders across the state before Jan. 3, when school starts.
cnycentral.com

New York shortens quarantine time for grocery, restaurant workers and more

SYRACUSE N.Y. — On Friday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced new guidance for healthcare and ‘critical’ workers, allowing them to return to work five days after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19. Under Gov. Hochul’s updated guidelines, those workers can return to work after five days if they are fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic or their symptoms have subsided by that time.
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul: NYS Considering Booster Mandate for Health Care Workers

As the surge in COVID-19 cases continues, Governor Kathy Hochul says health care workers in New York State may be required to get a booster shot. During a COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo on Wednesday, a reporter asked Hochul if the state was considering such a mandate. She said there will be regulations announced shortly, and also noted that many health care workers who got vaccinated in the fall are not eligible to receive a booster at this time...
SKIFT

Delta CEO Asks CDC to Cut Quarantine in Breakthrough Covid Cases

The Omicron variant is not only threatening the bottom line of major U.S. airlines, it's also exacerbating the labor shortage plaguing an industry already struggling to hire enough workers to serve large numbers of travelers. Ed Bastian steps up. Will other C-suiters follow?. Delta Air Lines Inc’s chief executive asked...
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coronavirus: CDC cuts isolation time for health care workers

As the U.S. confronts rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the arrival of the omicron variant, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreased the recommended amount of time health care workers spend in isolation after being infected with COVID-19. In new guidance issued Thursday, officials decreased the isolation...
CBS News

CDC shortens isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron surge threatens hospital staffing

The CDC is shortening the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days, as long as they don't have symptoms. The decision was motivated in part by health officials' concerns that infections from the more transmissible Omicron variant could worsen staffing shortages at hospitals nationwide.
