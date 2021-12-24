Hochul Takes on COVID Critics, Cuts Health Worker Quarantine

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday the state will issue new guidance allowing health care workers and other critical work force members who've had COVID-19 to return to work after five days, if they are fully vaccinated. This follows the announcement by federal health officials on Thursday recommending that health care workers who test positive stay out of work for seven days, instead of the 10 days previously recommended, while adding that the isolation time can be cut to five days or even less time if there are hospital staffing shortages on the local level...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO