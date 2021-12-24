South-Western leaders mourning loss of school board member Robert Ragland, a 'champion for students'

He was 56.

Ragland, who was vice president of the school board, had served on the board since his appointment in 2016. He was elected to the seat in 2017 and reelected in 2019 to a term that was set to end Dec. 31, 2023.

He also was a trustee for the Ohio School Boards Association and previously had served as president of the board and the assistant director of education and the assistant director of diversity and inclusion for the Ohio PTA, according to the release.

Ragland was involved in the Franklin Heights High School PTA and band boosters, as well.

In the district news release, board President Cathy Johnson described Ragland as "a strong advocate, committed volunteer and champion for the students" of the district and said his "leadership has helped strengthen our schools both academically and financially."

"Robert W. Ragland Sr. brought a unique perspective to the South-Western City School District board," Johnson said in a statement. "He was the consummate team player. Mr. Ragland exemplified what a servant leader should be. It was always about what was best for the students in the district.

"He was humble, so few know what all he did for us during the more than 30 years he was part of the SWCSD family. He will be sorely missed.”

Further details, including funeral arrangements, were not immediately available, but the news release said the district would provide more information "as soon as it is published or provided to us by family members."

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Ragland," the district news release said.

The loss of Ragland means the district will have to act within the next month to replace him on the school board.

The board must name a replacement within 30 days, according to Superintendent Bill Wise.

The replacement will serve the remainder of Ragland's term through Dec. 31, 2023, according to the district.

To apply, district residents must be at least 18 and registered voters, and they must send a resume and cover letter to the attention of Johnson at 3805 Marlane Drive, Grove City, OH 43123 or via email at cathy.johnson@swcsd.us by 4 p.m. Jan. 3.

Johnson said the board would review all applications and plans to vote on a replacement at a special meeting the week of Jan. 10.

